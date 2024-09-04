‘Did y’all see the guy crying cuz his Chase account is in -$35k’: Man warns of extreme consequences following Chase Bank Glitch

When a recent TikTok trend exposed a flaw in Chase Bank’s checking systems, some people thought they could use the so-called “Chase Bank glitch” to “make” a little free money. But one man is taking to TikTok to explain that they’re cooked.

On Sunday, TikTok commentator Grant Greenly (@greenlyentertainment) issued a dire warning to anyone who kited a check via Chase.

In his video, which currently has over 1.8 million views, Greenly explains that Chase will not rest until every bit of the fraudulently acquired cash has been recovered and that scammers could face real penalties and jail time.

What is the Chase Bank glitch?

Over the weekend, a rash of viral videos began to appear on social media showing Chase customers taking advantage of a system error allowing users to deposit fraudulent checks and immediately withdraw funds without having to wait for the deposit to fully clear.

Some of the videos allegedly encouraged viewers to take advantage of the glitch themselves.

According to Today, “Many Chase customers who allegedly participated in the trend posted videos of themselves flaunting large wads of cash afterward. Some blatantly bragged about how they got the money by outfoxing the bank’s system.”

But a statement issued by Chase makes it clear that customers who thought they were gaming the system were actually committing a crime—check fraud.

Check kiting—intentionally bouncing a check to make off with non-existing funds—generally involves more than one financial institution. But the “Chase glitch” made it possible to deposit and withdraw the amount in cash at any Chase ATM.

Attempting to kite a check in amounts more than $1,500 is a felony.

What was Greenly’s warning?

“What y’all seem to not understand is JP [Morgan — the parent bank of Chase] has the feds on speed dial,” Greenly claims to his viewers.

“JP does not play with their money. They don’t. If you [expletive] up, especially with this whole Chase [glitch] thing? Ya done,” he warns. “They will pick you apart bit by bit until they get every single sent back that [scammers] tried to steal from Chase.”

“No one is safe. No one,” he continues. “You try doing that Chase glitch and it worked? You’re done. You are now on a list. You are wanted.”

Greenly states, “This does not end with sunshine and rainbows it ends with you in a jail cell.”



“If you hear the words ‘free money’? Odds are something’s not right about it,” he claims. “You cannot be surprised when you are fined and thrown in jail.”

A Chase spokesperson told the Daily Dot the following: “We are aware of this incident, and it has been addressed. Regardless of what you see online, depositing a fraudulent check and withdrawing the funds from your account is fraud, plain and simple.”

Per the New York Post, “Chase has fixed the issue. Those who committed check fraud have negative balances and holds on their accounts.”

How did his viewers react?

Greenly’s viewers appear to agree with his sentiments.

Leale (@hennydaman) wrote, “I work at JP Morgan and I promise you, your life is over. They legit DO NOT PLAY.”

“It’s literally wire fraud … it’s not even clever, idk how this even caught on,” another person pointed out.

Another commenter agreed with Greenly’s assessment, writing, “Chase are the worst bank to owe money to. Like they will literally CHASE you until they have every penny back, plus some.”

One viewer didn’t appear to have any sympathy for the scammers, asking, “Did y’all see the guy crying cuz his Chase account is in -$35k?”

And another viewer added, “And when you get out, they’re gonna start taking the money out of your checks at work automatically.”

