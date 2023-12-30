‘Keep it away from everything’: Woman thrifts authentic Chanel bag for only $55. Viewers have concerns

A woman traveling in Belgium found and thrifted an authentic Chanel bag for just $55. But after posting it to TikTok, viewers think she made a huge mistake.

The user @7107.islands has reached over 3.7 million views and 88,600 likes on their viral video by Thursday morning. @7107.islands’ bio says they use their account as a “digital diary of 2 besties.”

In an on-screen caption on the user’s viral video, they say their friend wanted a souvenir while on their trip to Belgium. While at a local flea market, the friend found an authentic Chanel bag for only $55. (They retail for $3,000 to $11,000.)

In the video, her friend begins to open the Chanel bag to show on camera.

Once the bag is opened, viewers pointed out that the purse is decaying from dry rot. Dry rot is known as a wood-destroying fungus, and can occur when materials become too wet.

Nevertheless, the next clip of the user’s video shows her friend carrying the Chanel bag on her shoulder like it is brand new, cheering because she got a good deal.

Viewers are quick to comment about dry rot and how the user should be more careful when handling her new bag.

“But it has dry rot?” one comment says.

Another user responds explaining, “I hope she doesn’t put it near literally anything else leather she owns because it’ll spread EVERYWHERE.”

Another agrees, “keep it away from everything.”

“How have so many of these commenters not know about dry rot?” someone asks.

“I didn’t now know in detail,” one response says. “But I know what damage fungus or mold spores can do to someone’s lungs.”

However, one comment suggests that it isn’t dry rot that ruined the Chanel bag.

“It’s polyurethane not dry rot,” the comment says, “Yes it can be fixed, not easily though.”

One viewer suggests others should, “Let her just be happy.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @7107.islands via TikTok direct message.