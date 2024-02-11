‘The way I’m drinking one right now’: Customer says Celsius energy drinks sent her to the hospital

Thanks to brands like Celsius, Monster, and Prime, energy drinks are firmly back in fashion. But the consequences they can have for our health shouldn’t be ignored.

It’s worth noting that Celsius is one of the more potent brands of energy drinks, made with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract, ginger root extract, taurine, and chromium. The average can of Celsius contains 200mg of caffeine, while it has also gained popularity as a pre-workout drink due to claims that helps burn body fat during exercise.

Because of Celsius’ high caffeine content, the can comes with the warning “Do not exceed (2) servings per day.” It’s also stated on the Celsius website that the drink can cause liver and kidney issues if this serving suggestion is exceeded, or if you already have pre-existing health issues.

And unfortunately, TikToker Alina (@alinaa_z) learned this the hard way after becoming hospitalized after “one too many” bottles of Celsius.

In the now-viral video, Alina films herself in her hospital bed along with on-screen text reading, “They were NOT kidding about those Peach Vibe Celsius.” Alina didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

And for many commenters, they were left divided by the potential health implications of Celsius. While some seemed concerned about the risks, others appeared unwilling to accept it.

“Nah, Celsius helps me live,” one wrote.

“Good thing I had the watermelon one today,” another joked.

“They’re gonna have to pry the peach mango green tea from my cold dead hands,” a third added.

This isn’t the first time Celsius drinks and their dubious health implications have gone TikTok-viral. In September, TikTok user @strawberryforrest went viral after alleging that Celsius registered positive for several illicit substances on a urine drug test including amphetamines, benzos, and cocaine.

Meanwhile, in November, another TikToker went viral after flagging that her Celcius drink kept randomly changing color.

“Can someone explain to me how when I drink Celsius, it starts off looking like this but the minute I leave it out for longer than an hour it turns this color?” she asked. “Like, is there a reason for that? Where’s Hank Green?”

Celsius didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.