‘No wonder i love these’: Customer says Celsius registers positive for several substances

In a viral video with 1.7 million views, TikTok user @strawberryforrest alleged that Celsius, a popular energy drink, registers positive for several illicit substances on a urine drug test.

“People don’t believe that Celsius tests positive on a urine drug test,” the TikToker began.

She then showed the apparent drug test results to the camera.

“On this one, it tested positive for amphetamines, benzos, and cocaine,” she said.

The TikToker also noted a faint line on the oxycontin result. She said the result was negative, but the faint line may have made it look like a Celsius drinker was “using off oxy.”

“Y’all need to stop drinking this,” she concluded.

In the comments section, many made light of the TikToker’s disturbing allegation.

“GIVE ME A 8 BALL OF CELCIUS,” one user commented with laughing emojis.

“More like i need to START drinking this lol,” a second wrote.

Others questioned the validity of the woman’s experiment and how it was performed.

“Did you drink and then test, or tested the celcius itself?” one viewer asked.

“They’re just pouring it in the test from the can,” another user responded. “It’s already been disproven that you will piss hot after drinking it.”

One user debunked the theory, saying they’d consumed the beverage and taken a drug test right after.

“I literally have drank a Celcius the morning of an army piss test and I was fine,” they wrote.

This is not the first time energy drinks have come under scrutiny for producing positive results on drug tests. After a viral Facebook post said that Red Bull and Bang tested positive for various drugs, including methamphetamine, opioids, oxycodone, Suboxone, and even ecstasy, USA Today fact-checked the claim.

The article explained that the “nature” of urine drug tests often results in false positives. These drug tests rely on identifying the presence of specific molecules in the body. Other molecules can mimic the structure of the ones drug tests screen for, resulting in false positive tests.

The Daily Dot contacted Celsius via contact form and user @strawberryforrest via TikTok comment for more information.