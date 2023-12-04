Almost every cat owner has dealt with their feline friends scratching up their furniture. A fellow cat owner revealed which type of fabric to buy your furniture to prevent your feline from ruining it.

The video featured TikTok user @itsgottobekd, who has had cats her entire life. She wanted to share a piece of information she learned with her 61,000 followers. She unveiled her sky blue couch made out of microfiber with a “towel-like” texture. When she revealed the entire couch, there were claw marks torn into it.

However, the content creator purchased a pastel pink chair and her cats haven’t touched it. Why? “This is velvet. Cats do not like to scratch this at all, but they do like to sleep on it,” she said. After doing some research, @itsgottobekd discovered that cats don’t like velvet texture. “So, if you’re trying to buy furniture that you don’t want turned into a scratching post, velvet or like that smooth microfiber is really good because cats hate scratching it apparently,” she advised.

According to Catster, cats hate velvet because it “has a very small and tight weave, which means your cat won’t scratch it simply because they won’t enjoy it. But all cats are different; while most cats don’t enjoy clawing velvet, yours might.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @itsgottobekd via TikTok comment and direct message. The video amassed 3.1 million views and some viewers confirmed this in the comments.

“Can confirm my cat doesn’t scratch my velvet couch,” one viewer stated.

“Finally got a velvet couch after having larger weave fabric couches! The cats tend to leave it alone other [than] stretching on it!” a second agreed.

However, other viewers begged to differ.

“my cat scratches my $1500 velvet couch CONSTANTLY,” one user wrote.

“Did a cat put you up to this? Ours LOVE shredding our velvet couch,” a second commented.

“Can someone tell my cats that they’re supposed to hate scratching velvet,” a third echoed.

So, how do you stop your cat from tearing up your furniture? According to University Animal Clinic, “Having scratching posts available: Get sturdy scratching posts and position them to protect your furniture. A post will keep your kitty occupied and let them satisfy their scratching urges. Using positive reinforcement: Encourage your cats to use designated scratch zones with treats and affirmation.”