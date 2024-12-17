‘I just thought I had sensitive skin’: Woman keeps getting rashes at home. Then she checks her Casper mattress

It goes without saying that you should feel safe in your bed, but for TikToker Abigail (@abigailgreene_), there’s been a very rude awakening.

Featured Video

In a viral video, which has amassed 499,300 views, she shows viewers her Casper mattress: a mattress that contains so much fiberglass it’s practically glinting.

“Wanna hear some good news?” she asks the audience. “I just found out that my mattress that I’ve been sleeping on every night for years and years and years is made almost entirely out of fiberglass.”

She then showed a lint roller with remnants of fiberglass on it to the camera, adding that her bedroom, body, and home are now “completely coated in fiberglass—fiberglass that’s so dangerously toxic and hazardous to my health.”

Advertisement

“And I just thought I had sensitive skin because I keep getting rashes,” she added.

In a series of follow-up videos, Abigail shared some more details. She said that she was trying to clean the mattress, throwing away fiberglass-infested items, and trying unsuccessfully to contact Casper.

She also highlighted how, despite claims that you shouldn’t remove the mattress cover, a label on the mattress encourages you to do so for cleaning.

In the comments, users were puzzled about why fiberglass was used in mattresses at all. “How is it even legal to make a bed out of that stuff?!” one asked. “I will never understand why they put fiberglass in tons of mattresses,” another added. “Like, literally use anything else.”

Advertisement

A third echoed: “Out of everything in the world you could make a mattress out of, what [were] the benefits of using fiberglass? There can’t be any.”

Abigail didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Do Casper mattresses have a fiberglass problem?

Abigail isn’t alone in this discovery. As reported by ABC7 Chicago, Angela Romy and her family’s home became overrun with fiberglass from their Casper mattresses. As well as demanding compensation from Casper on TikTok, the family filed a report with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Advertisement

Like Abigail, Ashley told ABC7 Chicago that she and her family got “immediate rashes” from the mattresses along with sore throats.

“So if you’re exposed to fiberglass, it can lead to problems such as skin irritation, skin rashes. It can affect your respiratory system, sore throats, coughing,” Doctor Tasha Stoiber, who works at the Environmental Working Group, told ABC7 Chicago.

Ultimately, Casper ended up refunding and replacing all the mattresses while its insurance company paid the family an additional $37,000.

Casper didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

