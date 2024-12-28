‘This 2023 Yukon’: Expert warns never leave your key fob locked inside your car. Then he proves why on a GMC

A parasitic key fob left inside a car could be silently draining the battery, a concern highlighted by TikTok mechanic Brandon Sloan (@performancetransmission).

In a video posted on November 12, Sloan explains the risks of leaving your key fob inside your car, and shows why Yukon models are particularly vulnerable. The video has since gone viral, racking up over 104,000 views.

Sloan offers a straightforward warning to those who have the habit of leaving their keys inside the car: don’t.

“Do not leave your key FOB in the vehicle overnight even unlocked if you leave it in the garage,” he advises.

After diagnosing the issue with a 2023 GMC Yukon’s draining battery, Sloan says he ultimately determined that the key fob was the cause. Its constant proximity to the vehicle was draining the battery.

“The vehicle has multiple antennas that always try to figure out where the FOB is,” he explains. When the key fob is inside the vehicle overnight, it keeps searching for the fob, draining the battery.

Can your key fob drain your car battery?

Yes and no, according to experts at Consumer Reports. A key fob continuously attempts to communicate with the car, and leaving it inside the vehicle overnight can have some impact on the battery. However, the drain is typically minimal.

If it’s determined that the key fob is causing a significant battery drain, it could indicate a different issue. This may be a sign that the car’s battery is aging or deteriorating.

Viewers react

The habit of leaving a car key fob inside the vehicle sparked some conversation among TikTok users.

One person admitted, “I leave my key fob in my 2022 Tahoe almost every night.”

“You’d be shocked by the amount of people who leave their keys in the car,” another comment read.

“2017 Ford Explorer does it. When the battery dies it locks the doors. Locking the fob inside. Took forever to figure it out,” someone else wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sloan for comment via TikTok direct message, and to GMC via email.

