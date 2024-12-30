‘You could get a 2016 5.0 Mustang for this price’: Expert inspects the ‘only’ new car you can get for under $20,000. Is it worth it?

A review of the 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage G4’s interior seems to have left viewers wanting anything else but this car.

In a TikTok uploaded on Dec. 25, Jack Morgan (@thereportoftheweek3) showcased the car, promoting it as the only new vehicle on the market for under $20,000. The video has since received over 348,000 views.

Sliding into the front seat, Morgan tested the power mirrors only to discover they don’t function when the ignition is off.

“Half the time they [work], half the time they don’t,” Morgan said. “Who knows what the rhyme or reason is for the mirrors working with the car off.”

Shifting his attention to the steering wheel, Morgan criticized Mitsubishi’s decision to include a tilt-only wheel rather than a tilt-and-telescoping feature, which would provide greater adjustability and comfort for Mirage G4 drivers.

“This is a tilt wheel only, no tilt telescope,” he said. “There [are] no springs or anything. If you let go of it, it just drops down.”

Still unimpressed, Morgan moved on to inspect the car’s lighting, but it didn’t do much to change his opinion. While the Mirage G4 includes standard cabin lights, parking lights, high beams, and fog lights, he noted a surprising omission.

“It does not have auto headlights so I’m a little surprised ‘cause auto headlights are so cheap to implement,” he commented.

Is the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 really that bad?

Described as “one of the last contenders standing in a segment that’s almost disappeared,” the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 earns a spotlight from Kelley Blue Book as an affordable and efficient choice in the dwindling subcompact car market.

With an expert rating of 3.1 out of 5 and a consumer score of 4.0 out of 5, the Mirage G4’s strongest appeal lies in its budget-friendly price. However, the review warns that affordability doesn’t always equate to true value.

The review proves it’s not worth it

The comment section for Morgan’s post quickly filled with suggestions for every car except the Mitsubishi Mirage G4. Based on the Morgan’s review and the responses he received, the Mirage G4i isn’t likely to gain too many fans in the near future.

“2025 Nissan Versa starts at 17k and can be bought with a five-speed manual,” one commenter said.

Another suggested, “For the price of that piece of garbage, you can get a nice 2013 BMW 5 Series.”

“I would rather ride a bike,” someone else joked.

@thereportoftheweek3 This Is The ONLY New Car UNDER $20,000… 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ♬ original sound – Jack Morgan RLP

The Daily Dot reached out to Morgan via TikTok direct message and to Mitsubishi Motors via email.

