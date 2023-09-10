‘I have a bachelor’s and this job pays more than my job’: Worker says Capital One offers remote job that pays $74-84k without requiring degree

TikToker and stay-at-home mom Grace Waterman (@momsthatworkfromhome) has shared an opening for a remote position at Capital One with a $74,000 to $84,000 salary and allegedly no college degree requirement.

In the video, Grave details that the job posting is for a Velocity Black Travel Specialist, whose responsibilities would include assisting clients in booking travel (commercial flights, hotels, vacation homes, and car rentals); using an online travel tool called Global Distribution System (GDS) to book and communicate with suppliers; and working with international suppliers to get the best rates, perks, and services on the market.

Grace continues, “Ideally, they’re looking for someone who has experience in a travel agency so if you’ve booked travel for clients before, you’re already one step ahead.”

Other qualifications include a high school diploma or GED, at least one year of work experience at a travel agency, the ability to work in a high-pressure environment with tight deadlines, and availability to work evenings and weekends.

“For someone who doesn’t have a college degree and the starting pay is $74k, that’s $35 an hour and that’s amazing in my opinion. And you’re also working from home, so that’s a plus,” Grace concludes.

The video had 10.7 million views and 6,070 comments as of Sunday.

While some viewers seemed quite excited by the position, others claimed there is more to consider when applying for work-from-home jobs.

“It’s competitive and requires you to talk a LOT,” one person commented.

“They’ll also rate you against your coworkers brutally in 360 feedback. People can say what they want about your performance unchecked. Good luck!” another commenter shared.

Additionally, there were claims of pre-hire credit checks. “Don’t know if this changed from 3 years ago but here in Nevada [Capital One] pulls your credit report before they hire you,” one user added.

Other viewers lamented that the position was already removed from the Capital One website by the time they tried to apply, suggesting a fast-moving window of opportunity for remote job postings that is easy to miss.

While positions like the Travel Specialist may go as quickly as they come, Grace has got job seekers covered. Her TikTok account, which boasts over 219,000 followers, is dedicated to sharing work-from-home job opportunities, college scholarships, and interview and resume advice for work-from-home hopefuls.

Her followers are more than grateful “Thank you so much for using your platform to help others as well as yourself! Real humble. Respect madam,” one user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Grace via Instagram direct message and Capital One via email.