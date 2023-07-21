‘I didn’t even know my gas could go up this high’: Customer doesn’t know how to stop gas pump from fueling, has to fill up her car ‘every single time’

A user’s clip on TikTok went viral after claiming they did not know how to stop a gas pump from pumping gas. As a result, they must fill their car up completely every time.

In a video with over 1.7 million views as of Friday, TikTok user Katie (@katieritchiie) shares her predicament.

“POV: I literally don’t know how to get this thing out of my gas for it to stop pumping, so I just have to fill up every single time,” she says in the video.

While some may be critical of Katie’s missing knowledge in this area, commenters note that confusion around gas nozzles is actually relatively common, with many sharing their own stories of at-the-pump confusion.

“I don’t know how to put it down so I hold it the whole time,” a user wrote.

“This was me until one time the gas didn’t stop and it overflowed everywhere,” another recalled.

“No bc this happened to me,” added a third. “I literally hurt my finger pulling yhr metal thing up.”

“That happens and I pull it out and gas goes everywhere each time,” an additional commenter shared.

Sometimes, as many users discussed, this simply comes down to a lack of experience.

“This is so me but I’m from New Jersey,” detailed a user.

For context, in Oregon and New Jersey, it is illegal for drivers to pump their own gas. When drivers from these states drive to other states, they may not be familiar with the gas pumping process—and make mistakes similar to those made by Katie.

If one is unaware of how to make a gas nozzle stop pumping, commenters note that the process is simple.

“Pull the handle all the way to the top. The same handle that you pulled up on to put it down like that,” explained a commenter.

“You just press it how you do to get it to stay like that,” a second echoed. “When you press it it should come unhooked.”

