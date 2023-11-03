‘If you were handcrafting this soda, OK’: Customer says she was asked to tip when buying a canned soda

A TikTok video by Gabriella (@itsgabriellannalisa) has gone viral, striking a chord with nearly one million viewers as it delves into the socially awkward moment of declining to tip on digital payment platforms. Gabriella’s candid capture of her pressing “no tip” for a soda purchase has opened up a conversation about tipping prompts on electronic payment systems.

In the video, Gabriella narrates, “When I tell you, there is nothing more awkward than hitting no tip on that little iPad they have. Like, whip it out. I had to get this soda, and it was like, tip. No tip. And I was like, this is so awkward. But, like, if you were handcrafting the soda, OK.”

The sentiment resonated with many, as evidenced by the flood of comments echoing the discomfort of being put on the spot for simple transactions.

One user shared their defiant approach in a comment, writing, “I do it looking them in the eyes that way we both feel awkward,” while another comment highlighted cultural differences, noting, “Here in Australia culture is you don’t have to tip you don’t need to tip tipping is for extra great service. It’s the normal I’ve never tipped anyone.” Another user said bluntly, “I look at them and then tap no tip.”

This digital tipping dilemma is a byproduct of the rise of systems like Clover, Toast, and Square, which have made the tipping feature a ubiquitous part of the checkout process. Whether it’s a coffee shop, a quick-service restaurant, or a fast-food joint, customers are increasingly confronted with the decision to tip or not to tip on a screen, often under the watchful eye of the service provider.

The debate is not just about the awkwardness of the moment but also about the appropriateness of tipping for certain services. While tipping has long been a staple of the hospitality industry as a reward for good service, its extension into less labor-intensive services raises questions. Should there be a tipping option for a self-service soda or a pre-packaged sandwich?

One Shake Shack customer previously went viral after commenting on what they thought was a ridiculous assumption from the restaurant. She had placed her own order on a self-service kiosk at the popular burger chain and upon filling out her order, she was prompted to leave a tip for the crew, which perplexed her to no end.

As the tipping culture evolves with technology, the conversation sparked by Gabriella’s video is a reminder that while nobody wants to seem stingy, the solution might lie in a collective reevaluation of what services truly warrant a tip. Until then, it’s up to individuals to navigate this new terrain with their own set of principles, whether that means tipping generously, selectively, or not at all.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gabriella via email for comment.