‘Call center customer service is not for the weak’: Call center employee slams coworkers who won’t accept her call transfers

Working in the service industry is not for the faint of heart. Sometimes customers can be unnecessarily rude or have unrealistic expectations.

In a recent TikTok, however, one customer service representative said the hardest part of her job isn’t dealing with clients—it’s putting up with her coworkers. In a now-viral video @bigjuicee2.0 explained how her fellow employees make her job far harder than it should be. As of Wednesday morning, her clip had amassed over 120,500 views.

“Call center customer service is not for the weak,” @bigjuicee2.0 said.

In short, the creator said that she has run into issues when attempting to transfer customers to other employees for additional help. “If I’m transferring the call to you, take the call,” the content creator said. “It is out of my scope.”

According to @bigjuicee2.0, her coworkers have even hung up the phone to avoid having to help.

“The moment you refuse my call is the moment you activate my demon,” she said.

And that’s exactly what happened. @bigjuicee2.0 claimed that a coworker hung up on her 11 times, prompting the creator to report their behavior to management.

“Every single one of y’all that hung up on me and I cleared, now y’all finna get all of us in trouble cause I’m gonna give my supervisor all of y’all information,” she concluded.

In the comments, many viewers expressed support for @bigjuicee2.0 and also shared their own call center customer service worker experiences.

“Yeahhh callll centerssss is not for the weakkk,” one user agreed.

“Girlllll I hated call centers for this reason,” another viewer wrote.

“My supervisor walked down on a rep who didn’t take my call,” a third worker said. “Never had that problem again.”

To be sure, not all call center workers have frustrating experiences on the job. In March, one worker went viral after claiming that she only received a handful of calls during her overnight shift.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @bigjuicee2.0 via TikTok comment.