‘It’s a good thing I switched to BeatBoxes’: Customer returns BuzzBallz after finding a hair in it. Viewers think it’s a horsehair worm

A user on TikTok has gone viral after alleging that they received a BuzzBallz drink that had a hair in it. What’s worse—TikTok viewers think it may actually be a Horsehair worm.

In a video with over 1.2 million views, TikTok user Andrew Gonzalez (@gzamedia) shows a BuzzBallz Biggies container, which he says was returned to the store by a customer who had noticed a hair floating around before opening the drink. Upon further inspection, Gonzalez realized that the bottle was still sealed, making it unlikely that the hair belonged to the customer.

When he poured out the BuzzBallz, he realized that there was, in fact, something resembling a hair in the bottle.

Commenters were quick to speculate that the ‘hair’ was not a hair, but instead a horsehair worm.

“that isn’t a hair it’s a horsehair worm,” declared a user.

“IS THAT A HORSEHAIR WORM,” asked another.

Horsehair worms are part of the group Nematomorpha and are generally harmless. As a page on the University of Kentucky’s website puts it, “They are not parasites of humans, livestock, or pets and pose no public health threat.”

However, there is also the possibility that it is simply hair, as several internet users have claimed to have found hair in BuzzBallz in the past.

@BUZZBALLZ ON 8/1/21 I WAS DRINKING A CHOCOLATE BUZZ BALLZ AND A GLOB OF SOMETHING WITH HAIR WAS IN IT! I SPENT THE NIGHT VOMITING AND NAUSEOUS AFTER HAVING THAT IN MY MOUTH! THIS COMPANY WAS SENT PHOTOS AND REFUSED TO REFUND MY PURCHASE! WOW! pic.twitter.com/LonVDSIZuu — Sherry Morris (@SherryDMorris) September 21, 2021

No matter what it was, commenters were not pleased by the discovery.

“All of sudden I dislike Buzzball,” said a user.

“It’s a good thing i switched to beatboxes,” stated a second.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a BuzzBallz spokesperson noted that they are aware of the issue and are currently investigating the situation. They also reiterated that they “take matters like this seriously and have food safety procedures in place,” and that they “look into every issue like this that gets brought up to us.”

