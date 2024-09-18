‘97% approval rating’: Enterprise Rent-A-Car worker says you should buy a used car from them. Should you though?

A laid-back car salesperson from Enterprise Rent-A-Car is encouraging people in the car buying market to come purchase a car from the company. If the thought of buying a car that lots of people have driven in quick succession doesn’t give you pause, perhaps the invitation’s worth considering.

The video comes from creator ShaekkTheCarGuy (@shaekkthecarguyy/), who documents his life selling cars for Enterprise. He posted it on Sept. 5, and it’s gotten more than 261,000 views since.

“Buying a car from Enterprise,” he starts out, leaning back in his chair as he reads the on-screen caption.

“Yes, we sell cars,” he starts his pitch. “I work here at the car sales division. Really great program. Need a car? Come see us. You won’t regret it.”

He then promises, “Get everyone approved … 97 percent approval rating,” before emphasizing that they have “great cars” and inviting viewers to “Come see us, man.”

Why buy from Enterprise?

On Enterprise’s site, it explains that “quality selection” and a “transparent process” are reasons to select the car rental company as a used car buying destination.

“We put people first,” the company states. “You’ll be able to choose from thousands of cars, SUVs, trucks and vans in a variety of makes and models. Everything is clearly marked with transparent pricing. When you’re ready, we have a hassle-free process for selling or trading your current vehicle and turnkey financing options for a seamless purchase experience.”

Rentall Software weighed in with its opinion on buying from a rental car company.

“Car rental companies do not hold on to their fleet for more than 2 years and since the cars are bought in volume and pay less upfront when reselling it could be an affordable rate for the buyer. During the period of ownership, they follow service schedules well and closely. If you are a buyer and looking to purchase a car rental vehicle, you need not worry because you will be purchasing a vehicle that has been used only for a maximum of two years and you get the latest features.”

That site asserts that test drives allow drivers to experience the car and gauge its wear and tear. It also emphasizes that the cars follow strict maintenance schedules.

But was Shaekk’s case compelling for people who responded to the TikTok?

“I’ve bought 2 and don’t regret it,” reported one commenter.

However, another countered with, “My first car was from Enterprise. Big mistake. Never again.”

One clearly troubled by the multiple drivers aspect reasoned, “That’s like signing a six-year lease on a motel room.”

Another challenged Shaekk’s claim about approval ratings, asking, “So if I got a 490 CS with a recent repo and an open auto, I’d get approved?”

Someone else claimed, “Yes, I had a 490 CS and put $1,000 down and approved and low car payments.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Enterprise via email.

