‘Do they hate homeowners or just don’t care?’: Expert shows what a $560K newly constructed house really looks like

If you thought you wouldn’t have to get an inspection for your brand-new house, think again. This massive building inspection fail shows even a new home needs a good pair of eyes on it.

Texas-based building Inspector Randle (@inspector_randle) left viewers shaken when he pointed out several massive flaws in a new $560,000 home. He posted the findings to his TikTok account two days ago.

The video currently has over 1.6 million views and counting.

This new house is a massive building inspection fail

“This was the first new construction home in 7 years as an inspector where I called out the foundation as not performing as intended,” Randle explains in the video’s caption.

“Welcome to your new home,” he says. Randle pans the camera to the front door hinge, which hangs loose with its screws detached from the door.

He shows a gap in a pull-down ladder into the attic with a major gap between the sections. He next exposes a crack in a window frame.

The inspector also points out that an exposed nail on the roof is already rusting. The builders “forgot to seal up some nails,” he claims.

Randle points out several “decent-sized” cracks that have already appeared on the house’s back wall. He claims the cracks illustrate “structural movement” in the foundation.

Finally, he states the owners need to backfill areas around the house where the footing has become exposed.

Inspect your new home

“You should do a home inspection on new construction because new-construction homes are often not free from defects,” according to Path Light Pro.

It also advises multiple inspections if your home hasn’t been built yet. Contractors should perform inspections before and after construction, as well as framing, drywall, and mechanical inspections during the build.

Homelight.com states, “With a new construction sale, your contract will include a final walkthrough, but it might or might not include an inspection. Either way, you’d be wise to ask to include an inspection contingency and plan on ordering an independent inspection.”

How did viewers respond to the fail?

“I am sure a builder hates to see you coming but we love it,” Shai (@blaqkgurlluxe) wrote in the comments.

Other viewers expressed their shock and disbelief at the inspection fail.

“I can’t even comprehend how those screws are sticking out backwards,” wrote one viewer.

Another added, “A brand new house with that much structural movement is insane. Wonder what it’ll be like in 10 years.”

“Do they hate homeowners or just don’t care?” wrote another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Randle via TikTok comment and messenger for a statement.

