‘I’m gonna find out how endless these wings are’: Buffalo Wild Wings customer pays $20 for all-you-can-eat wings. She stays for 12 hours and breaks the record

You might want to loosen your belt before even reading this story. In fact, you may want to just put on a pair of sweats.

Does the idea of eating 28 wings make your mouth water or your stomach turn? For food marathoner Madison (@ugh_madison) that amount of chicken is only a “light snack.” She set about to break the record at her local Buffalo Wild Wings and ended up camping out there for 12 hours—and ended up with a new viral video for her effort.

TikTok’s favorite marathoner

Madison is no stranger to sport eating. She’s gone viral before with a string of videos featuring her epic meals at Texas de Brazil, Fogo de Chao, and CiCi’s Pizza. She’s even been asked to leave by restaurant staff after being a bit too literal about the phrase “all you can eat.”

But she’s outdone herself with her latest restaurant stay, which lasted 12 hours. She posted the video of her food adventure on TikTok Sunday and it’s already picked up an impressive 3.1 million views and passing.

The screen text in the video reads, “Seeing how long it takes to get Buffalo Wild Wings ‘all you can eat’ chicken wings.” In it, Madison tells her viewers, “I got there at 11:50 and paid $20 for all-you-can-eat wings.

“My waitress says the record is 28 wings but it’s not a record that is a light snack,” she boasts to her viewers. Her server is audibly impressed and is heard saying, “My gosh girl! This is definitely a record with me,” in the video.

Madison claims that after she had been at her table for seven hours, her waitress told her that her shift was ending and that the bill could be transferred to another server. She says she was also told she could stay as long as she wanted, with no time limit.

“The previous record was 28 but I spent 12 hours at Buffalo Wild Wings Endless Chicken and I ate 69 chicken wings,” Madison states, showing a receipt from the wing chain as evidence.

“What an accomplishment!” she says at the video’s end. “This is the happiest day of my life.”

Madison also shared that happiness with both her waitresses, tipping both with what seems to be lavish amounts of money. Although she did not disclose the amount in the video, both servers got very emotional after being tipped, with the last one even asking if she could hug Madison in thanks.

In other viral videos, Madison has tipped servers $100, $400, and even $1,300 after her marathon meal sessions.

@ugh_madison Guess how many chicken wings i ate 😭 Seeing how long it takes to get kicked out Buffalo wild wing endless chicken wings ♬ original sound – ugh madison

Viewers were impressed

“28 wings is child’s play, I think you actually got your money’s worth!!” Nathan (@ivathan) wrote in the comments.

“Oh my gosh GIRRRRLLL,” another added.

While another inquired, “What do you do for 12 hours at a Buffalo Wild Wings?”

Impressive as Madison’s journey was, she’s still not ready to go up against pro-competitive eaters. For example, last year, Australian James Webb snarfed down 276 in an unbelievable time of 12 minutes. Webb won out over professional competitive eater Joey Chestnut and the former reigning champion, Miki Sudo, according to The Bronx’s News 12.

Webb’s feat equals 23 wings a minute, meaning he handily broke Madison’s 12-hour best in exactly three minutes.

Food for thought.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Madison via TikTok messenger for further comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.