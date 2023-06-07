‘I literally watched them cut it in front of me’: Bride says restaurant served their wedding cake to another table

A bride shared an unfortunate wedding cake mishap that happened right in front of her eyes in a viral TikTok clip.

In the video, the shocked bride, Celeste (@celeste0203), explains that the restaurant she and presumably her friends and family attended for her wedding dinner gave the new couple’s wedding cake to another table.

“And I literally watched them cut it in front of me while we were waiting,” she adds.

Celeste looks off into the distance, seemingly speechless and unable to fully process what just happened.

When she saw the cake come out to the other table, she clocked that it looked really familiar, but “just assumed” it was someone else’s cake. She even told her groom that it looked a lot like the cake she and her mother-in-law dropped off in the morning.

While it looked similar, it didn’t have the floral accessories she brought for it, so it didn’t raise a red flag in her head.

“There were no flowers on it so I thought I was just crazy,” she adds. “… No, they cut up and served our wedding cake to probably some prom group.”

In a follow-up video, Celeste shows a picture of a two-tier cake similar to the one she dropped off, versus the one she left with, which was a single layer with the name Jackie written on it. She insinuates that the restaurants mixed up the parties’ cakes, leading Celeste to receive Jackie’s birthday cake instead.

“I hope you enjoyed our cake, Jackie,” Celeste said.

Combined, the videos have nearly 400,000 views and hundreds of comments. The videos are the only two publicly available on Celeste’s TikTok.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. We were so excited for the cake,” she concludes.

In 2022, the average wedding cake cost about $510. However, the price varies based on a number of factors, including the number of tiers, ingredients, and location, The Knot reported. Last year, 78% of couples took part in the cake-cutting tradition on their big day.

Commenters under the video kept asking for updates, but Celeste has yet to share anything else.

“Ma’am I understand you may be busy on your honeymoon on right but when you get time please give us more details on this cake situation!” one person said.

Others wanted to know if she got her meal comped or if the restaurant did anything else to rectify the mistake.

“They better have comped all your meals and gave you a $1,000 gift card!” a commenter wrote.

“People will say it’s just a cake, no it was your WEDDING cake. Special occasion! it cost money + had sentimental value. They better pay up big time,” another said.

