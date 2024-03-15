‘Should’ve taken it as a sign’: Woman shares why she quit working at Brandy Melville after 1 day

A former Brandy Melville employee took to social media to dish the dirt on why she quit after working at the store for just one day.

In a viral video that has racked up over 1.6 million views and 305,700 likes, TikToker Jay (@Jaylamelt) explained what made her walk out after only a few hours.

“I worked at Brandy Melville for approximately one day,” the woman began in the clip.

The woman said she was shopping at Brandy Melville a few months ago when a worker encouraged her to apply for a job there.

“At the time, I didn’t really need a second job,” she explained. “I was pretty happy in my career.”

However, she said the worker reassured her the store was a great place to work.

“If you get hired on, you won’t see much of me because I’m not working here anymore,” the worker allegedly told the TikToker. “But everybody else really loves it.”

Jay said she decided to apply after confirming how much the store’s employees make. That’s when things allegedly got a bit strange.

“She directed me to scan a little QR code,” she said.

Then, she said she was instructed to fill out an application that asked for her availability and Instagram handle. She said she filled out the information and then forgot about the whole ordeal.

Jay said she received a message from a Brandy Melville worker months later to set up an interview via FaceTime.

“We saw your Instagram. We thought you’d be a great fit,” the employer allegedly said. “Tell me a little bit about your retail experience.”

The TikToker said she was immediately hired after a brief exchange with the woman. However, her first day at work wound up being her last.

“Kid you not, I got zero training,” she said. “They said ‘hop on a register.'”

So, the woman said she did just that and got right to work.

She said she noticed the job was having a negative impact on her mental health as the day progressed.

“I felt like I was losing brain cells,” she said.

Ultimately, she concluded she was not a good fit for the store.

In the comments section, viewers had mixed responses about the decision to quit the job.

“You’re better than me,” user @uhliiiyah wrote. “$20 AND I don’t HAVE to talk to anyone??! I’d work there for a decade.”

“This sounds like the perfect job for me I’m ngl,” another viewer added.

However, some were more critical of the store’s approach to hiring and training employees.

“The hiring process is killing me,” user Jordyn wrote.

“A FaceTime interview is very unserious,” another viewer added.

“Brandy Melville is so unserious,” user Megan Spurling agreed.

“Omg yes they also ask for a fit pic on the application,” another viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brandy Melville via contact form and Jayla by TikTok comment for more information.