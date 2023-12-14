‘Girl I would have just ended it’: Woman discovers the man she’s dating doesn’t use toilet paper. How does he get by?

A TikToker hilariously recounted how she found out her boyfriend didn’t use toilet paper.

In the video, which amassed 877,000 views, Alex (@withlovefromalex) says she confronted the man multiple times over the lack of toilet paper in his bathroom. She says she discovered he preferred wet wipes and simply refused to buy the essential bathroom item.

On a shopping trip, Alex says she suggested they “get some toilet paper.” She recalls that the “man dead-a** looks me in eye and says, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to do that.'”

Undeterred, she says she took matters into her own hands. She purchased a pack of toilet tissue at a separate register.

The video concludes with a witty resolution involving her stowing the coveted bathroom essential in her car for personal use. She ultimately decided to dump the man.

The humorous story has resonated with viewers, who are expressing support for Alex in the comments section.

“Girl i would’ve just ended it after ‘i dont use toilet paper,'” one commenter said, cutting straight to the point.

Another commenter said it’s deeper than not just having toilet paper. “It’s about hospitality and caring for others and making sure you prioritize them and make them comfortable,” they pointed out.

However, as it turns out, the befuddled boyfriend may just be in the wrong part of the globe, with bathroom etiquette varying widely around the world, according to Travel + Leisure. The bidet, a popular bathroom fixture in parts of Europe and Asia, utilizes a stream of water for personal hygiene rather than paper, and is rapidly growing in popularity. The bidet is largely unknown in the U.S. But in Japan, nearly 81% of households reportedly have one.

In fact, a recent article by the New York Post suggests that wiping with toilet paper is far grosser than one may think and that bidets may have the sanitary edge.

Which leaves us to ask: Was Alex’s boyfriend ahead of the times?

Probably not.

A Livestrong article argues that using wet wipes can ultimately backfire against your body due to the fact that they “strip away good bacteria.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alex via TikTok comment for further information.