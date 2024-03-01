‘Tesla did their customers so dirty’: Car dealer says people who bought Teslas within the last 3 years should regret their purchases

A TikToker is calling out Tesla owners, claiming the car they may have paid six figures for they can now get for considerably less.

In a recent video, TikToker Cheese (@thankucheese) specifically calls out the Tesla’s Model S Plaid and said if people bought a Tesla within the last three years they’ve “screwed themselves financially.” His video has received more than 37,000 views. The Daily Dot reached out to Cheese via Instagram direct message for further comment.

His proof? The prices of 2021 models that now cost around $70,000 to $80,000.

“When these Plaids came out they were going around $150,000,” Cheese said, who mentions he’s a car salesman in his TikTok bio.

“Honestly, Tesla did its customers so dirty by releasing the newer models and lowering the price on them,” Cheese said in his video.

Cheese claimed he may never buy a Tesla again, describing the car market as “volatile.” He also attempted to poke fun at Elon Musk, who leads Tesla, for being the second-richest man in the world. Musk lost first place to Bernard Arnault, CEO of LMVH, a luxury goods company, Forbes reported.

Some of the most recent models of the Model S Plaid cost about $108,000 to $130,000, depending on what version a customer prefers, according to Business Insider. Back in 2021, the Verge reported that early models were going for around $130,000. One of the qualities touted to describe the car included how it can go 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 2 seconds.

Reuters reported in 2023 that U.S. electric vehicle sales increased, but Tesla—which once dominated the industry—had its market share decrease from 62% to a little over half the market.

Commenters largely agreed with Cheese’s take, and some were quick to make their disdain for Tesla known.

“iPad on wheels what do u [expect], better walk [than] drive electric until the rest of my life,” user Zem (@hued) said.

“Teslas are just cheap now,” user @itsmetheguyryan said. “I just looked at a few and was surprised a low mile Y is only 30k.”

“Elon unfortunately f***** himself, logically new cars being cheaper than used is gonna crash the market,” user @definitelynotkimchi said.