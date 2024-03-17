‘I forgot to tell you, you’re terminated’: Worker says boss fired her by kicking her off the schedule instead of straight up telling her

One TikToker is going viral as she tells her story of the shocking way her boss fired her—allegedly without telling her why.

Kat’s (@speedshire) video has been viewed 252,000 times as of Sunday, with hundreds of viewers advocating for her in the comments.

Kat opens her TikTok talking directly to the camera in a deadpan tone: “It’s the way my boss called me annoying last week and then I called her out for it.”

Kat explains that she went in for her two shifts as scheduled. The following week, she says she was surprised to find out that she had zero hours assigned.

“I texted her and I was like…why do I have zero hours for next week and why did you take me off the schedule for tomorrow?” Kat recalls asking.

Her boss allegedly replied, “Oh I forgot to tell you, you’re terminated.”

Apparently, this was news to Kat.

“You forgot to tell me! Thanks for letting me know!” she says, exasperated.

The text overlay on the clip reads, “She [didn’t] even tell me why.”

According to Kat, her boss told her Kat was “taking a toll” on her.

“I appreciate it if you told me I was taking a toll on you instead of telling my co-workers and gossiping about me that I was taking a toll on you,” Kat says.

“She goes, ‘I’m sorry you feel that way,'” Kat continues. “And I go, ‘I’ll be talking to HR have a good night.'” Kat says her boss replied with a rant text which she ignored.

Many viewers in the comments section defended Kat and claimed that what her boss did was in fact retaliation.

“Suuuuuuue. File a complaint and a wrongful termination suit. You don’t even have to go to court to get a check,” @mun.dane urged.

“Show the rant to HR & a lawyer,” another suggested.

“Woop retaliation lawsuit, get that bag babe!” @satursaur420 encouraged.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, “Retaliation occurs when an employer (through a manager, supervisor, administrator or directly) fires an employee or takes any other type of adverse action against an employee for engaging in protected activity.”

“That means employers cannot punish employees for making discrimination or harassment complaints,” legal encyclopedia Nolo elaborates.

Kat’s experience of potential retaliation resonated with viewers.

“Did we have the same boss?” @magthed_lena joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kat for further commentary.

