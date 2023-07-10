‘I have a small list of things I’ve always wanted to do as a waitress’: Server ‘brings’ customer $50 check for ‘booth rental’ after staying for too long

A server got to live out a fantasy recently—getting a $50 check delivered to a customer for “booth rental” after the customer, in their words, “has been sitting at one of your tables for actual hours.”

The TikTok video showing the bill in all its glory comes from creator @tiffanyelsie.e1, getting nearly 235,000 views in just two days since going up on the site Saturday.

Based on information visible on the bill, the video was shot at the Algonquin location of Burger World in North Bay, Ontario.

The on-screen caption reads, “POV: You’re a waitress and someone has been sitting at one of your tables for actual hours so you bring them a bill for renting the booth.”

I have a small list of things I've always wanted to do as a waitress and today I can cross another one off. Although just to clarify, this was a joke and her bill was comped by the manager.

In the video, the creator goes to the cook and gets a $49.99 bill for “booth rental” (with tax added). The video then shows the creator delivering the bill to a customer and saying, “Your bill.”

The ‘customer’ looks askance at the bill and then the creator closes out the video.

It does specify, though, that this was just a joke. “Although just to clarify,” she went on to write, “this was a joke and her bill was comped by the manager.”

While comments were turned off on this video, this kind of content is common on TikTok, with servers weighing in on customer behavior and their struggles to provide excellent customer service to such people.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok DM and to Burger World via Facebook direct message.