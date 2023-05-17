‘I have to watch food, paper, and production costs’: Bojangles manager asks employees to drink out of bowls instead of cups

Sometimes a little levity on a shift can make it that much more enjoyable—and one Bojangles manager is here for laughs.

The attempt of a Bojangles manager, user Alx (@alxoffici4l), on TikTok to get a laugh out of his employees and viewers on the platform has drawn over 25,000 views on the platform.

“As a manager here at Bojangles, I have to watch food, paper, and production costs, so I don’t know why my crew members got the wrong size drinks,” he says in the video. “They supposed to have small cups. Crew meal drinks.”

In a follow-up video, one employee calls the joking suggestion that they should drink out of the small bowls, “sin.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alx via email, as well as to Bojangles via contact form.

Some viewers caught on to the joke, remarking on the phrase the poster used to describe the small container.

“‘crew meal drinks’ sent us,” a comment from the official Indeed TikTok account reads.

“That’s half a sip of u put an ice cube in it,” another commenter wrote.

“Can’t even put ice in it,” a third argued.

Others joked about the small cups they were given—not as jokes—when they worked in the fast food industry.

“When I worked fast food they used to give us them paper cones to drink outta of,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s the bs these companies be on though,” another commented.

“These mangers dtm cs y’all got me fucked up hn,” a further user added.