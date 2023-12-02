‘Bro is writing a $190,000 check’: Luxury car dealership worker says client bought a BMW and kept it at the dealership. Here’s why

Luxury car dealership worker says client bought a BMW and kept it at the dealership

'These people know something we don’t.'

Posted on Dec 1, 2023   Updated on Dec 1, 2023, 3:49 pm CST

A TikToker working at a high-end car dealership recently shared a story about a customer who casually dropped a $190,000 check on a BMW only to leave it right where it was.

The TikTok, posted by Adriana (@adrianawthetude) on Wednesday, has quickly gone viral, amassing over 1.3 million views in just two days.

Adriana starts off the video by saying, “Working in a luxury car dealership is so humbling because you think you’re living comfortably, and then someone comes in, and you’re like, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of money out in this world.'”

She then tells a story about an encounter with a client who arrived at the car dealership driving a BMW M8 Competition, a car she states is worth between $130,000 and $140,000. However, the client expressed a desire to purchase another luxury car.

Adriana continues, “He’s like, ‘No, I don’t want to trade this car in. I like my car, but I also want this XM Red Label, and I’ma pay cash for that, too.’ XM Red Label, if you don’t know anything about BMWs, … this is one of 500 ever made.”

The client allegedly decided to buy the car and pay cash for it, but he had a problem: he didn’t know where to store it. So, he decided to ask the dealership to keep it on-site until he could build an additional garage.

“Bro is writing a $190,000 check and, like, keeping the car here,” Adriana says in disbelief. “You’re telling me $190,000 can come out of your bank account, and it is nothing to you? It’s truly very humbling.”

@adrianawthetude Likeeee HOW??? #dealership #carsales #luxurydealership #bmwdealership ♬ original sound – theadrianaqehaja

In the video’s comments section, viewers humorously highlighted the financial disparity between themselves and the car dealership client.

“I just used afterpay for a $40 online purchase,” one viewer wrote.

“I just paid $20 for hibachi and put my card away for the rest of the day,” a second said.

“Anything over $10 and I start doing research if I actually need it,” a third commenter added.

“It’s definitely not from hard work. These people know something we don’t,” a fourth remarked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Adriana via TikTok direct message for comment.

*First Published: Dec 1, 2023, 7:30 pm CST

