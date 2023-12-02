‘Bro is writing a $190,000 check’: Luxury car dealership worker says client bought a BMW and kept it at the dealership. Here’s why

A TikToker working at a high-end car dealership recently shared a story about a customer who casually dropped a $190,000 check on a BMW only to leave it right where it was.
The TikTok, posted by Adriana (@adrianawthetude) on Wednesday, has quickly gone viral, amassing over 1.3 million views in just two days.
Adriana starts off the video by saying, “Working in a luxury car dealership is so humbling because you think you’re living comfortably, and then someone comes in, and you’re like, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of money out in this world.'”
She then tells a story about an encounter with a client who arrived at the car dealership driving a BMW M8 Competition, a car she states is worth between $130,000 and $140,000. However, the client expressed a desire to purchase another luxury car.
Adriana continues, “He’s like, ‘No, I don’t want to trade this car in. I like my car, but I also want this XM Red Label, and I’ma pay cash for that, too.’ XM Red Label, if you don’t know anything about BMWs, … this is one of 500 ever made.”
The client allegedly decided to buy the car and pay cash for it, but he had a problem: he didn’t know where to store it. So, he decided to ask the dealership to keep it on-site until he could build an additional garage.
“Bro is writing a $190,000 check and, like, keeping the car here,” Adriana says in disbelief. “You’re telling me $190,000 can come out of your bank account, and it is nothing to you? It’s truly very humbling.”
In the video’s comments section, viewers humorously highlighted the financial disparity between themselves and the car dealership client.
“I just used afterpay for a $40 online purchase,” one viewer wrote.
“I just paid $20 for hibachi and put my card away for the rest of the day,” a second said.
“Anything over $10 and I start doing research if I actually need it,” a third commenter added.
“It’s definitely not from hard work. These people know something we don’t,” a fourth remarked.
