‘It’s the equivalent of having part of the world locked’: Man buys BMW. Then it reminds him that ‘he’s broke’

A BMW owner sparks discussion online after revealing his new car’s features make him feel broke.

TikTok user @sl0w230 posted the video on Jan. 13 from inside his BMW. The caption reads, “POV: BMW likes to remind you that you’re broke.” @sl0w230 then taps on a blank button on the console, which indicates his vehicle is not equipped with the panoramic camera view.

Next, @sl0w230 points to two buttons next to the headlight control. Those possibly correspond to the head-up display, which is another upgrade that offers drivers additional data and navigation instructions, and parking assistant.

Finally, @sl0w230 goes to the back of the vehicle to indicate that he does not have the power trunk feature, which opens and closes the trunk at the push of a button.

Viewers react to the state of his BMW

The video has amassed more than 1.5 million views. In the comments, users said they can relate to @sl0w230’s pain.

One user wrote, “It’s the equivalent of having a part of the world [in a video game] locked because you haven’t reached that level yet.”

A second user wrote, “I can’t understand the people that buy expensive cars with no options. Like buy a cheaper car with options. It’s 99% of the time going to be a better experience.”

A third user wrote, “Tbf this is every car that isn’t fully specced out.”

Are BMW options ‘broke’ buttons?

When you buy a new BMW, you can choose to get the technology package along with it. That includes wireless phone charging, LCD DisplayKey, heads-up display, infotainment with gesture control, and parking assistant.

You can also get an enhanced version of this package, which includes an upgraded parking assistant, active park distance control, and surround view with 3D features. The Driver Assistance Plus package features a lane-keeping assistant, traffic jam assistant, blind spot detection, active cruise control with stop and go, and frontal collision warning with city collision mitigation.

Of course, if you buy a used BMW, you’re at the mercy of whoever originally purchased the vehicle. For now, at least. BMW is shifting gears toward a subscription fee model, which it is using for the heated seats in its vehicles, U.S. News and World Report said in an article published in 2023.

If this practice takes hold in the market, features may no longer remain functional for the life of the vehicle, the article states. So just like with streaming services, once your credit card stops clearing, you lose access. Except it’s not a TV show. Instead, it’s remote engine start, parking assistant, and traffic camera, among other features.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sl0w230 via TikTok comment for comment. We also contacted BMW via email for comment.

