‘Have you heard of the black hanger trick!?’: Shopper shares hack to getting best quality clothes at Marshalls

If you want to find high-quality baby clothes from Marshalls, this shopper says she has you covered. However, some viewers are casting doubt on her so-called “black hanger trick.”

TikToker @matchednfound, who often shares deals about baby products on her page, posted a video of herself shopping in Marshalls. “If you’re in search of high-end baby clothes, and you wanna find them really quick at Marshalls, then let me show you this really fun trick,” @matchednfound starts.

According to the content creator, if anything is on a black hanger, it’s most likely a “top brand.”

In the sea of white hangers, through the “black hanger trick,” she discovers a number of pieces from The Simple Folk, a clothing brand that produces organic baby clothes. She then finds some other brand-name items, including clothes from Gap and Zara. “It’s super easy if you need to run in and take a look, and you don’t have much time. Always, look for a black hanger,” she concludes.

@matchednfound’s video racked up over 489,000 views. Some Marshalls employees shared their reservations.

“Employee here, black hangers mean nothing other than a white hanger broke or is a mismatched item,” @ejguiberteau said in what turned out to be the top comment on the video.

“I work at Marshall’s, and I unfortunately must admit that the black hangers simply replace the white ones, usually bc it’s returned or missing pieces,” a second commented.

However, viewers who were already in the know shared how the hack worked for them.

“Magnetic me pajamas are also on black hangers there too!” @isabellabeccari wrote. Magnetic Me is a kids’ pajama line; the pajamas are roughly priced at $44.

“Shhh Don’t tell I always spot the black hangers first and usually they are even cheaper than the others at my marshalls,” @allyemccollum said.

“I always find that metal hangers have Zara clothes or other nice brands too!” a third shared.

