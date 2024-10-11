‘I wasn’t going to work on Friday anyway’: Why is Oct. 11 Black Girl Day Off?

In the U.S., awareness around mental health has taken front and center in much of public conversation.

After the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, there was an increased incidence of mental health issues across the spectrum of potential conditions. This led to greater consciousness of how important mental health is to overall well-being. Efforts to increase and enhance awareness and support have sprung forth as a result.

In recent years, identity-based support has coincided with mental health awareness. This has provided folks experiencing issues with the community to lean on for support.

What is Black Girl Day Off?

While it is not clear where the unofficial holiday originated, Black Girl Day Off is observed in some communities each Oct. 11. The day is to encourage Black women to take the time to focus on their emotional well-being. Especially since they are statistically half as likely to seek mental health resources for issues like anxiety and depression in addition to experiencing a higher incidence of chronic physical illnesses.

As one digital content creator Ashley Whitfield (@ashleyelizabeth_11) described the holiday, it shines a light on the importance of mental health for these women.

“I was recently informed that not only is October 11 National Coming Out Day, but it is also Black Girl Day Off,” Whitfield said in a recent Instagram Reel. “Google it—actually, don’t worry, I did it for you. This special day follows World Mental Health Day highlighting the significance of mental health, particularly for Black women.”

Viewers shared that they were already planning to observe the holiday, whether they were fully aware of its significance or not.

“Me & my daughter have already taken the day off,” one commenter wrote. “Spa day.”

“Yes and I’m off on Fridays anyway I will be celebrating myself and all black women,” another said.

“I literally took that day off without knowing,” one said. “Now it will be a mainstay on the calendar!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Whitfield via email regarding the video.

Why have a separate holiday?

World Mental Health Day, recognized on Oct. 10, already works to raise awareness for one’s mental health. However, Black women, due to intersections of identity-based discrimination and system racism, may have uniquely challenging experiences. These make it harder to access mental health care. Creating additional awareness can lead to creating accessible support for them.

For example, a study found that Black women report higher levels of psychological stress than their white counterparts. It also stated they experience a higher incidence of the physical chronic conditions that come with it.

“Studies have observed that Black women may be excessively burdened by physiological impacts of chronic stress caused by health disparities associated with chronic stressors, including perceived discrimination, neighborhood stress, daily stress, family stress, acculturative stress, environmental stress, and maternal stress,” the report reads. “They are likely to suffer the twofold consequences of social stress resulting from the interaction between racial and gender discrimination compounded by health and socioeconomic disparity. This may ultimately contribute to an increase in disease manifestation.”

There are many reasons why mental health care can become inaccessible, due to systemic reasons such as being cost prohibitive, as well as stigma related to mental health care.



