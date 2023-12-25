A TikTok user has sparked a debate about the cost of greeting cards after she shared a video of her shock at finding a $6 card at American Greetings.

TikTok user Chloe Dorsey (@chloeodorsey) posted the clip on Dec. 13, and it currently has over 304,100 views.

The video begins with an onscreen caption that reads, “Am I crazy, or did they used to be way cheaper?” Chloe says, “OK, I’m at the grocery store. I may be cheap, but do you guys remember when cards used to be 99 cents?”

She continues, “It’s my brother’s birthday on Saturday, and so I was trying to get him a cute card.” She then flips the camera to reveal a simple birthday card featuring a dinosaur. She exclaims, “And I see this, right? There’s nothing inside it, so I’m thinking, ‘Oh, like this has to be 99 cents, right?’ 6 dollars! Six dollars, for this!”

“now American Greetings, yall know you’re wrong for this,” Dorsey wrote in the description of the video.

In the comment section of the video, many viewers agreed with the TikToker’s sentiment while others shared tips on finding better deals elsewhere.

“I tried to buy one recently and it was $8. We took a picture and sent it via text,” one commenter shared.

“I’m so sick of the greed with these companies,” a second commenter added.

“$6 to LITERALLY go in the trash,” a user commented.

“So expensive for someone to immediately throw away. I go to the dollar store. They have a lot of cute 3D ones there too,” another user remarked.

“Dollar tree. They carry Hallmark and theyre 50¢ or $1,” agreed a second user.

Dorsey is not the only creator to go viral for expressing concerns about escalating prices. In November, another TikToker garnered widespread attention by conducting a comparison of prices in Whole Foods between 2019 and 2023, asserting a 36% increase.

