‘Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue are spilling tea’: People think Billie Eilish was gossiping at the People’s Choice Awards

Singers Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue are turning internet heads for their conversation at the People’s Choice Awards 2024.

Earlier in the night, the singer-songwriter won TV Performance of the Year for her role as Eva in the Amazon Prime miniseries Swarm. It is the 22-year-old’s debut acting performance.

But cameras also caught Eilish speaking to Australian singer-songwriter and actress Kylie Minogue. Minogue was in attendance to perform her hit “Padam Padam” from last year’s Tension.

In a since-deleted post, the E! News account on X posted a video of the two artists speaking to each other at one of the award show tables. “BillieEilish and KylieMinogue are making our hearts go PADAM PADAM,” read the caption. In the video, Eilish shields her mouth with her hand briefly before making a gesture with her thumb.

kylie minogue & billie eilish at the 2024 people's choice awards #PCAs pic.twitter.com/oSb660mb68 — Minogue Updates (@MinogueUpdates) February 19, 2024

In response, one user wrote, “I smell a duet.”

Others observed the scene with a more critical eye. Some think they heard Eilish refer to “TikTokers over there.”

“Who know what was said ?” one user asked.

One user speculated, “She talking shit on TikTokers.”

A second user wrote, “LMAO CLOCK THEM BILLIE.”

Another user wrote, “Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue are spilling tea together at the people’s choice awards.”

One fan seemed more concerned with seeing photos of the interaction. “I NEED KYLIE MINOGUE AND BILLIE EILISH PHOTOS TO DROP SO I CAN BE INSUFFERABLE ANNOYING. thank you,” they wrote.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, won Best Song Written For Visual Media for the Barbie theme “What Was I Made For?” Minogue won her Best Pop Dance recording for the viral hit “Padam Padam.”

Eilish also turned heads for thanking her co-star Dominique Fishback for bringing “her whole cooch” to the role in Swarm. Fishback won an Emmy for her performance.

“And she really carried the hell out of it. She taught me everything I know. That whole experience I owe to her. She deserves this more than I do. She’s incredible, she is beautiful, she is talented, she should be cast in everything forever,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to a representative for Billie Eilish for comment.