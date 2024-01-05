‘Oh he’s experiencing ALL stages of grief’: Man declares love for best friend in the middle of a 28-hour road trip. It doesn’t go well

The experience of unrequited love can be absolutely heartbreaking, especially when it involves a best friend.

In a viral video with more than 3 million views and 314,000 likes, TikToker Rachel Foster (@rachelfoster24) shared the uncomfortable moment when a best friendship was rocked by a confession of love.

“POV: Your best friend just confessed his love to you and you still have 28 more hours left of the drive,” text overlaid on the clip read.

In the video, Rachel is clearly blindsided and surprised by the revelation—but not necessarily in a good way.

“Send help,” she wrote in the caption, followed by the disappointed face emoji.

The camera also pans to her best friend, a man driving the car on their road trip. The first leg of their trip was from Texas to Georgia. According to a screenshot of their Google Maps route, it took 15 hours and 35 minutes to cross several states, totaling 1,139 miles.

Based on the song choice set to the clip, the content creator does not feel the same way about her friend.

“Trying to be cool about it, feeling like an absolute fool,” singer Julien Baker of the indie group boygenius croons in the background.

Many viewers in the comments section felt bad for the best friend who suffered the embarrassment of having a heartbreaking moment exposed online for the world to see.

“Oh he’s experiencing ALL stages of grief,” one viewer wrote.

“Girl you filmed him after?!?” another commented.

Others begged for updates.

“Pls give us an update I need to know,” a commenter wrote.

“Girl give us an update,” a second added.

Follow-up videos show the pair appear to be just fine in the wake of the viral confession. In several update videos posted in the days following the original, the besties are shown having fun and enjoying one another’s company. They even spent New Year’s Eve partying with friends.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rachel via email for more information.