‘They’re all still here’: Best Buy shopper shows the store now overloaded with ‘sale’ TVs

It’s worth asking: What happened to the epic Black Friday deals of years past?

In the early 2000s, shoppers would camp out the night before for the chance to snag a TV for 70% off. Many fights and conflicts were created by these deals yet it was a little poetic. The fight between two people over TV is a tale that never gets old.

However, with the rise of online shopping customers no longer need to stampede the doors of a retail store when it opens and throw hands to get a discounted TV. Nowadays, customers can easily claim Black Friday deals from the comfort of their home.

With this shift to online shopping, Cyber Monday was born which has now become cyber week. With more online holiday sales, the offers have become more conservative. The once outrageous clearance sales of 70%-80% are now a boring 30%-40% off.

Gone are the days of ridiculous deals because there are simply more days online sales. Black Friday is now a week-long website sale and Cyber Monday slowly becomes Cyber Week. With this change, customers aren’t rushing to the doors to claim these “deals”.

This TikTok posted by @inquisitive_nature shows the absurd amount of TVs that were leftover at Best Buy after Black Friday.

In the video, @inquistive_nature walks around the Best Buy showing off the hundreds of smart TV’s on the shopping floor. The TV’s spanned way beyond the electronics section and the store used any open space on the floor to store them. The creator goes on to claim that it’s no longer the 90’s and customers aren’t rushing to deals to get TV’s anymore.

Is Black Friday no longer a thing?

This TikToker isn’t the only person to believe so. In a recent viral video covered by the Daily Dot, a Best Buy shopper questioned why on Earth did the Best Buy buy so many TV’s before Black Friday. It seems like the writing is on the wall but these corporations are too busy reliving the glory days of Black Friday.

What it comes down to is price. Nowadays customers can compare prices to several stores in a matter of seconds compared to the past with online shopping. Most retailers will offer the same in-store pricing as online.

As a former Macy’s corporate employee, we spent hours confirming our online prices matched the advertised in-store promotions. If there was a disconnect between the two, there were potentially costly legal consequences.

So what’s even the point of going to these retail stores when you can get the same deals online without the crowds?

So what did the viewers think of this?

“The same thing happened last year. I guess they didn’t learn their lesson,” one user commented.

“Didn’t help that the prices didn’t actually go down either. I can’t really call it a sale if it was the same price as last week,” another commenter added.

“It’s funny how corporations think that consumers won’t adapt and change their lifestyle when the economy is bad. I will eat plain rice and stare at a wall if I have to,” someone else replied.

“Yo, if they did groceries Black Friday, I don’t mind getting up at 4 a.m.,” joked another user.

“I miss the 2000s when Black Friday deals were regular $299 but Black Friday only $49,” one user reminisced.

This TikTok has amassed more than 3.6M views with over 181.8K likes since Dec. 1.

The Daily Dot has contacted @inquisitive_nature over TikTok messenger and commented on the post. Daily Dot has contacted Best Buy over email.

