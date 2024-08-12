‘That’s the biggest tip I ever got in my life’: Best Buy worker says woman came in for data transfer on Galaxy S24 Ultra. He can’t believe what she did next

Tipping is very common in the United States. Americans tip more often and in higher amounts in their home country than citizens of other nations do in theirs. Not only that, but Americans frequently tip in places where people in other countries would not expect a tip.

While some of this could be traced to a genuine desire to give a little extra ‘thank you’ for a service well-provided, many Americans report feeling obligated to tip rather than seeing it as a reward for good service. Furthermore, Americans have also reported “tipflation” in recent years. This refers to the idea that Americans are being asked to tip more often and in higher amounts than ever before.

Numerous tipping stories have sparked discussion on the internet in the past few years. Now, a user on TikTok has inspired debate after recounting his experience receiving a sizable tip while working at Best Buy.

A simple process, a $200 tip

In a video with over 420,000 views, TikTok user Dallas (@dallas_ponzo), who’s previously gone viral for a variety of stories about Best Buy, recounts how he ended up receiving around a quarter of his paycheck in one day thanks to a woman in need of a data transfer.

According to Dallas, his co-worker went on a 15-minute break, and so, he began to cover his work. In that time, a woman approached him to ask for assistance regarding a data transfer. He began the transfer and directed the woman to phone cases that she said she needed, only to be greeted by a surprise.

“[She] handed me a $100 bill,” he states. “I looked at her and didn’t take it at first, saying, ‘Are you… no,’ like, I said, ‘I can’t accept that.’ She said, ‘No, please do,’ and shoved it at me. I asked, ‘Are you sure?’ and she said, ‘Yeah, I’m positive,’ put it in my hand, and walked away to the cases.”

“I just stood there for a second and was like, ‘Okay, that’s crazy. That’s the biggest tip I’ve ever gotten in my life,’” Dallas continues.

Dallas continued working on her phone, attempting a data transfer over WiFi then reattempting upon determining the original transfer was moving too slowly. When the transfer had finished, Dallas noticed that some of the data, specifically contacts, had not been transferred, and so, he began transferring them through another method.

After a few more issues, and as the store approached its closing time of 8pm, Dallas began to wrap up the process. However, the customer insisted that there was more to be transferred and pressed him to continue. It was at this point that she provided him with another tip.

“She handed me another $100, and I said, ‘Ma’am, I really can’t take any more.’ She goes, ‘No, take it,’ and just put it in my hand,” he says. “I was like, ‘Thank you, thank you so much, but that’s literally a quarter of my paycheck.’”

A few minutes after the store closed, Dallas was able to complete all of the transfer and send her on her way.

“She literally gave me a quarter of my paycheck, but she definitely wanted to get her money’s worth, that’s for sure,” he concludes. “She got every ounce of time out of me.”

According to Best Buy’s Gifts and Vendor Relations Policy, Best Buy employees are allowed to accept tips, though they must first attempt to decline them.

“Employees must attempt to politely decline or refuse a tip or Gift offered,” the policy reads. “If a customer is insistent on providing a tip or Gift and the employee is not able to graciously or politely refuse without offending the customer, or if there isn’t an opportunity to politely refuse or decline (e.g., a tip or Gift is sent or left in a bag), employees may keep the tip or Gift but must promptly report the receipt of the tip or Gift to their manager.”

In the comments section, some said that the woman’s behavior was understandable, citing their own experience as evidence of the validity of this practice.

“Probably a boomer like me and was ‘lost’ as to what to do! I can guarantee she felt the $200 was well-spent!” exclaimed a commenter. “You’re a good guy; your patience is golden! You were just as appreciated as she was.”

“I used to do my own gardening and lawn to save money… then I realized I suck at it and I hate dealing with it,” offered another. “Sometimes paying a little extra for someone who knows what to do is worth it. She paid you well for extra service! Good for you for helping her do what she couldn’t. She was grateful I’m sure.”

“I promise you she probably would’ve gave you more. You do not understand how much that meant to her,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dallas via Instagram direct message.

