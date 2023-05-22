‘The not accepting gift cards should be illegal. That is outright theft’: Bed Bath & Beyond worker says store is no longer accepting gift cards

As Bed Bath & Beyond operations wind down following the company’s announcement that it would close all stores, one employee has issued a PSA including some answers to frequently asked questions.

Poster and Bed Bath & Beyond employee Elisabeth Marie (@elibbya) laid out some answers to the ones she is most frequently asked. She clarified that all stores are in fact closing, and coupons cannot be combined with the liquidation sale. Additionally, she said the store is no longer accepting gift cards. According to its website, the company has also ceased accepting rewards and merchandise credit.

“We are no longer accepting gift cards,” she says in the video. “Stop yelling at me about it. I know it sucks, but I have no control over it. Do not fight with me.”

She also shared that she has found another job, as the company made its intention to sell remaining inventory and close all stores public April 23. In its April announcement, the company told customers that they would have until May 8 to use any gift cards, coupons or rewards points.

“I know all of those are very valid questions, but every single person asks them,” she says in the video. “When I say every single person, I mean every single person asks the same questions. It’s annoying. It gets tiring after a while.”

Multiple viewers suggested that the gift card rule sounded illegal, however, it may be due to the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. According to Debt.org, a company has to ask for authorization from bankruptcy court to continue accepting them.

“The not accepting gift cards should be illegal,” one commenter wrote. “That is outright theft.”

“The gift card rule sounds illegal,” another argued.

“I know it’s not the employees fault but the gift card thing is basically theft lol,” a third claimed.

Others shared their own experiences of working for companies that were going out of business and holding liquidation sales to get rid of remaining product.

“When I work a JC Penney liquidation I got so many of those questions,” one commenter wrote. “One that made me so mad was when they asked if they would be able to return when leaning against a sign that said all sales final. No returns. The nice part was we still got to use our employee discount with the liquidation sale.”

“I feel you girl,” another added. “I worked at Linens N Things for about 5 years when they closed and I said the same things.”

“I work at a Petco and our store officially closed yesterday,” a third said. “The liquidation process was exhausting. I’m wishing you the best!”