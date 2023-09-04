‘I just have to ask’: Customer says Bath & Body Works tried to scam her out of coupon for Wallflower air freshener

A woman shared how Bath & Body Works allegedly tried to scam her out of a store coupon deal.

In the video, TikTok user Anamonapia (@anamonapiaaaa) asked, “Can we talk about how Bath & Body Works literally scams with their sales?”

She went on to explain that she was at the store to buy a new air freshener and plug. When the content creator noticed a “5 for $27” promotion for the item, she thought it was a great deal. Additionally, a manager informed her of another deal in which she could get a single-wick candle for around $5, which usually retails for anywhere between $15.95 to $19.95.

With her items in tow, the Bath & Body Works customer estimated her total to be around $55. But at check out, it was a whopping $80. Confused, the TikToker asked the worker, “Are the [air fresheners] not 5 for $25 even though the signs are literally all over the store?” The worker’s response? “Do you have the coupon on the app?”

After the content creator expressed her surprise since none of the signage said anything about having a coupon, the worker said, “No. “I just have to ask.” The store employee proceeded to apply the discount themselves, but it only removed $10 from Anamonapia’s total.

The creator clarified whether the candles were on sale as the store manager had informed her they were. “Oh, if you do the $5 for 27, you don’t get the $5 candle,” the Bath & Body Works employee explained, adding, “Even if you got the other coupon, it would only have been $10 less.”

Despite her frustration, Anamonapia ended up spending around $60 and the video concluded with her unveiling all of the items.

The video garnered over 231,000 views as of this writing, and a number of viewers shared their thoughts in the comments.

“She sounded like she either didn’t know what she was doing or she was scamming you because nahh that ain’t right you DONT NEED A CUPON FOR THIS,” one viewer wrote.

“She might’ve been talking about the single wick candles being $5.95 which was an app-exclusive offer, def not talking about 5/$27,” a second suggested.

Even users who allegedly worked at Bath & Body Works confirmed the deal.

“I work at BBW — wallflowers are 5 for $27. I would definitely ask for a manager. If they tell you [they’re on] sale then they honor it!!” one user commented.

“I work at BBW. You never need a coupon for the 5 for $27 wallflowers,” a second said.

“As a BBW employee not sure what happened there but any sales that are signed in store ring up as that sale automatically,” a third added.

Anamonapia isn’t the only shopper who’s had issues with the retail company. TikTok user Katie recently claimed a Bath & Body Works employee “verbally abused her,” while another user @_d*mngirllll claimed “most of her 18-candle order arrived damaged” after waiting 11 days for it.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Bath & Body Works via press email regarding the video.