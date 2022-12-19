‘Look how they threw my sh*t up in here’: Bath & Body Works customer claims most of her 18-candle order arrived damaged

In a viral video, TikTok user @_damngirllll complains about a box of damaged candles she had ordered from Bath and Body Works. She claims she had been waiting for the order for 11 days.

“Bath and body works…count your [f*cking] days,” the overlay text on the video reads.

The creator shares that she was excited to unbox her candles only to find that they were poorly packaged and some were broken or damaged.

“I ordered the max that I could .. I rarely use any other candle,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m upset.”

In the clip, she picks up the candles, some boxed while others were not, and finds only one inflated shipping padding.

“I’m about to take the whole box up in [the store],” she says.

Users shared their advice on getting a refund and how their orders have arrived in the past.

“Yeah that’s wild because every single one of mine came in the little boxes,” one user commented.

“As a supervisor at bbw i’m sorry this [happened]! You should be able to go into any store & exchange those candles! They should honor the price you paid!” another said.

The TikToker goes through each candle in a follow-up video, finding that several had no packaging, the wax had detached from the containers of several, and one of them was completely broken.

According to the Bath and Body Works site, the company recommends contacting their customer service line so “we can make it right.”

In a second video, the creator updated her followers and says she took her order to her local store where an employee allegedly allowed her to grab new canisters of the ten candles that were “broken.”

The creator says she also called customer service and ended up receiving a full refund for the order.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Bath & Body Works via email.