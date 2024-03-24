‘One of the reasons I stopped using them’: Woman says Bath & Body Works wallflower ruined her granite countertop

If you’ve ever used a plug-in air freshener, like the popular Bath & Body Works’ Wallflowers, in your home, then you’ve probably seen the sprays of mist that are periodically ejected into the air. And if you’ve ever experienced one of the oil pods crack open and spill on, then you know how pesky of a stain they can leave. Some users have even noticed that after time, the spray effect of these Wallflowers leaves their walls discolored after long-term usage.

A TikToker named Karla (@karlamarieoliver) recently learned the hard way that even materials you thought would be impervious to stains, like a hard granite countertop, could have their natural hue altered as a result of constant exposure to the product’s oily spritzing.

In her clip, she showed how the granite, over time, absorbed the aromatic releases from the Bath & Body Works product. It ended up staining the stone and leaving her asking other TikTok users for recommendations on how to rectify her surprising dilemma.

“My bath and body works wallflower absorbed THROUGH 1+ inch of granite and stained the top!! Any serious suggestions to improve this situation?!” Karla writes in a text overlay of her video that begins with her looking into the camera.

She squats down and then shows off the Bath & Body Works Wallflower in question—the product is a plug-in air fresher that periodically sprays aromas into one’s home. Folks can purchase refillable pods to change up the scents in their home, office, or anywhere.

In what presumably looks like an attempt to put the Wallflower in a spot that would be out of sight and out of mind, Karla placed it in an outlet directly underneath a granite countertop. However, it seems that whenever the Wallflower released its spray, it hit directly beneath the countertop, where it soaked up the oil. It left her with a large splotch on the home fixture, which generally ranges from $2,000 to $4,500.

The TikToker joked in a caption for the clip where she writes, “Honestly, it’s fine. I will try putting it in rice. [Just to be clear — I only plugged it back in to make this video!]”

Viewers obliged her request for suggestions on the best way to help ameliorate her countertop situation.

“Buy lots of them pour them all over your counter until it all matches,” one person recommended.

Another person said they couldn’t understand why anyone in their right mind would ever want a Wallflower plugged into their home.

“I had a wallflower for all of 12 hours before I realized I was just breathing in a bunch of chemicals,” they said. “It’s gone now.”

One TikToker who said they were a geologist was stunned at the countertop’s ability to soak up the oil, writing, “Granite is very impermeable meaning liquid has a hard time passing through it.”

There’s a reason why granite is often used as a countertop for kitchens and it doesn’t only have to do with its aesthetics — its impermeability. As a Byjus user writes in response to a question about impermeable and permeable rocks: “Granite is an example of impervious rocks and they are mostly found in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana…The compact rocks which do not have the pores, these rocks do not allow water to enter or pass through them. Hence, they are referred to as impermeable rocks or impervious rocks.”

However, according to the Use Natural Stone website, “granite is a porous material” stating that liquids on the countertop, if left for a long enough time, will “eventually absorb.” The outlet did add, however, that commercial manufacturers that send out granite countertops will often seal them up to prevent liquids from getting trapped in its micro-crevices: “Most fabricators will apply a sealer to granite countertops before they are installed, which will protect them from absorbing liquids too quickly.”

Another user wrote that Karla probably shouldn’t be so surprised that the Wallflower did what it did to the granite in her home, writing, “The plug-in says to keep at least 12 inches of clearance above it ….”

This document titled “Wallflower Usage Tips” also reiterates the aforementioned claim: “Keep at least 12 inches of clearance above the plugged-in unit to allow the fragrance oils to disperse properly,” while adding, “If oil spills, be sure to wipe it up immediately.”

As for getting rid of oil stains from a granite countertop, Redditors in this thread recommended getting a poultice or using acetone. One user in particular, who uploads under the handle @JaxCounters, provided a detailed series of potential fixes for someone who spilled Wallflower oil on granite.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bath & Body Works via email and Karla via TikTok comment for further information.

