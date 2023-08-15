‘Idc about your basic vodka soda and espresso martini. I work for tips’: Bartender shows how he’ll ignore customers when the ‘heavy tipping’ regular comes in

A bartender went viral on TikTok after revealing that he will prioritize heavy-tipping customers over ordinary ones.

Roman (@romansparkles), who frequently posts content about his job as a bartender, uploaded the clip. During a short skit, he revealed his point of view after a “heavy tipping customer” arrived. As of Tuesday afternoon, his video had over 1.3 million views.

“What can I get you, dude?” he asked a customer.

“Can I get an espresso martini?” they responded.

This customer, however, is quickly disregarded when the “heavy tipper” walked in. Instead of making the original customer’s drink, Roman quickly turned his attention to the deep-pocketed one. Roman explained that this is because the latter customer “tips 50% every time he comes in.”

In the accompanying video caption, Roman doubled-down on his money-making strategy, writing, “Idc about your basic vodka soda and espresso martini. I work for tips.”

Indeed, his TikTok resonated with fellow servers who said that they do the same thing.

“My regulars basically pay my car note,” one viewer wrote. “They get my full attention boo boo.”

“I’ve literally had regular good tippers walk in, be 3 rows back, and I’ll get them there drink as soon as I see them. Everyone else can wait,” another agreed.

In addition, some customers revealed that they get “VIP” treatment by tipping handsomely.

“Hell yeah I always tip good,” one user said. “Get treated like a celebrity and get mad respect.”

“Love when I get that shout out when I walk in,” another added.

So what is a “good” tip? According to My Bartender, the standard tip amount for bartenders is between 15% to 20%. If you’re ordering drinks at a bar, they wrote, it’s customary to leave a few dollars per drink. If you’re ordering a fancy cocktail or a bottle of wine, however, you should tip more.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Roman via TikTok direct message and TikTok comment.