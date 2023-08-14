‘Yea I do this’: The secret to why ballpark hotdogs taste so good, revealed

In a viral TikTok video, a parent shares an easy hack for making at-home hotdogs taste like what you get at a ballpark.

In the video, Sam (@shawtgal49) points out that anyone who’s had hotdogs from a baseball concession stand knows that “they’re so good.” She says they generally taste a bit different from the hotdogs you make at home.

Well, according to Sam, the magic is all in the buns.

“The reason is because the buns are soft and squishy and steamed,” she says.

For those wanting to recreate a ballpark dog at home, Sam instructs them to put the hot hotdog sausage in the bun and immediately wrap the whole thing in aluminum foil so the heat from the sausage steams the buns.

“Voila, baseball hotdogs,” Sam says.

The video has garnered nearly 600,000 views and hundreds of comments as of Monday morning.

Several commenters agreed that the buns were the secret to unlocking the magic of a concession stand hotdog.

“Yea i do this at my concession stand,” one person shared.

“I make the whole pack, put them all in the buns & then back in the bun bag. they all get steamed & easy to take along,” another wrote.

Others gave their own tips on how to get the same warm, soft bun effect.

“If your whole family is eating, you can just throw the entire bag of hotdog buns in the microwave for about 15 secs,” a commenter wrote.

“After wrapping you can keep them in a slow cooker on warm for an hour or two if you’re feeding a crowd,” a person shared.

“I place a cookie rack over the top of the boiling hot dogs and put the buns of there! But steamed is so much better than regular,” another wrote.

