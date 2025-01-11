‘Goated’: Woman says she’s picking Baker Mayfield in the playoffs because of this Cheesecake Factory story. Is it true?

Forget wins and touchdowns—one woman says she’s picking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield for Fantasy Football in the upcoming game against the Washington Commanders for this unhinged reason.

In a video with over 1.6 million views, TikTok user Sam (@samisdown) points to claims from several women in 2020 concerning activities they allegedly participated in with the quarterback in a Cheesecake Factory parking lot.

“The fact that Baker Mayfield gave not just one, not just two, but multiple women lockjaw in the back of a parking lot of a Cheesecake Factory—the same Cheesecake Factory—is why I picked him in the playoffs,” Sam says in the clip.

Sam continues that she’s picking the quarterback solely on “vibes.”

“The vibe I get from Baker Mayfield is an absolute menace to society, and that is something I’m standing for,” she says. “I don’t like these model citizens. In the back of a Cheesecake Factory? Goated.”

What is the Baker Mayfield/Cheesecake Factory story?

In the caption, Sam writes, “THIS IS OLD NEWS GUYS DON’T GET HIM IN TROUBLE.” But where did these claims initially come from?

In a 2020 interview on the Cleveland-based radio show “Rover’s Morning Glory,” 20-year-old Kacie Dingess claimed that Mayfield—who was playing for the Cleveland Browns then—reached out to her on Instagram. Dingess claimed that the correspondence began shortly after Mayfield tied the knot with his wife, Emily Wilkinson.

A few months later, Dingess claimed the digital affair was consummated in the back of Mayfield’s SUV in a local Cheesecake Factory parking lot.

During the interview, a second woman called into the show to claim that she had a similar encounter with Mayfield—in a parking lot near where he met up with Dingess—in 2018, shortly after he got engaged to his now-wife.

A third woman also wrote into the show but declined an interview, claiming that Mayfield asked to meet her in the Cheesecake Factory parking lot the day he got back from his honeymoon.

Viewers respond to the claims

In the comments, football fans discuss the claims, joking about the quarterback’s alleged affair.

“Ironic, he plays for the Buccaneers. ‘Lockjaw Mayfield’ is a great pirate name,” one says.

“If it was behind a Cheesecake Factory by default, it was also behind a Rue 21, Gap, Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle, and Abercrombie and Fitch,” another writes.

“It’s like the guy’s rebuttal to the woman who said, ‘Don’t bring me to the Cheesecake Factory. I wanna go to a real restaurant,’ and that’s why Baker Mayfield is the king among men,” a third jokes.

Others say that despite Sam’s unconventional way of deciding who to pick for Fantasy Football, Mayfield could be a great choice.

“He will also be giving lockjaw to some safeties and defense backs this weekend,” one writes.

“Lol. He is kind of a badass and has been a perfect QB for the Bucs in many ways,” another says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sam via TikTok and Instagram direct message. We also Cheesecake Factory and Mayfield’s publicist via email for further comment.

