‘I don’t drink’: Circle K customer says they took out all of the slushie machines to make room for more alcohol

After visiting her local Circle K, a customer says the store replaced the soda and slushie machines to free up space for more alcohol.

In the video, TikTok user Panayiota (@panayiotastavro) says she just discovered that she can no longer buy a slushie at her local Circle K. She then asks viewers for suggestions on where else she can buy a slushie after her disappointing trip.

She says, “They took out their whole wall of fountain pop and slushie to make room for beer and wine to be sold there.”

“This is the problem,” she explains, “I don’t drink. I just want a slushie.” She then asks, “Where am I gonna get slushies now?”

Viewers react to the slushie story

The video has so far amassed 96,000 views. In the comments, users agreed that the lack of slushie is annoying.

“It’s ridiculous,” wrote one user. “I emailed Circle K and told them about it. I go for a slushie and end up buying lotto or other snacks so that’s what draws me in. Now, I have no reason to go.”

Another user explained, “The smaller stores don’t have the room. Those machines are EXPENSIVE to maintain. If the sales are meh, they’re testing if beer and wine does better.”

Other users noted slushies in general are still around. “7 Eleven still have Slurpees,” one suggested.

Why might Circle K have stopped selling slushies?

In the Reddit thread posted to r/funnysigns, a user posted a photo of a Circle K slushie machine with a hand-written sign. The sign reads, “If you are buying slushies and videoing for TikTok … the police will be called. Thank you.”

A person purporting to be an assistant manager of a Circle K explained the sentiment. “It disturbs other customers,” they wrote. “These ‘influencers’ don’t ever just record themselves and their drinks. They will also record pretty much anything else they can point their phone at, including customers who don’t want to be filmed.”

Next, the user noted gas stations are private property. “You generally have no reason to have your phone out recording whatever the hell you please about the inside of the store,” they continued. “It is a very real possibility that someone who’s recording the inside of the store is recording the locations of security cameras in an effort to find blind spots that will allow them to shoplift while the clerk(s) are busy with other customers.”

Can you be arrested for filming inside a gas station?

Sparks Law says the answer is essentially no. “When you are in a public setting such as a concert, grocery store, a park, and many others, recordings are permitted.”

However, if you are on personal property, it is the owner’s decision if photos and videos are allowed. “If the owner forbids pictures and videos, and you decide to take or record them anyway, you may be told to leave the property or even arrested for disobeying the owner’s requests,” the article states.

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Panayiota via Instagram and TikTok direct message. We also reached out to Circle K via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.