‘Dollar Tree quality’: Customer says boutique ‘scammed’ her after she spent almost $90

A boutique customer went viral after receiving what she described as “disgusting” service from the online boutique Aylifun. “OK, TikTok, I need you to do your thing and blow this up because I’m literally fuming right now,” Liv (@livsetsilas) began.

She went on to say she ordered nearly $90 worth of items from a “cute country boutique,” but things quickly went wrong. First of all, she ordered the items on June 4 but claims she didn’t receive them until Aug. 10, over two months later.

The TikToker was disgusted

“I think this is really disgusting that a company could wait this long when they promised seven days max,” she said in the clip, which has amassed 399,300 views. “And it took two months.”

Secondly, according to purported screenshots, she was given a fake tracking number for the items. And thirdly, as Liv herself puts it, “none of it that came in is even right. None of it, only one thing.” She later discovered this “one thing”—a pair of earrings—was broken.

She then showed viewers a pair of striped, elasticated “Dollar Tree quality” pants, which couldn’t be more different from the brown romper she said she ordered.

The next example she showed was a pearl necklace, which would’ve been fine if, according to Liv, she hadn’t ordered a black beaded necklace instead. She then showed viewers a screenshot of the 3-in-1 pendant necklace she said she ordered and compared it to the single, knotted, metal dice necklace she received instead. As for the fifth item listed on the screenshot, Liv claimed that it never arrived.

“None of these are even the same color,” Liv added. “It’s not even like they mixed up the product because of the color, or they just grab something next to it because it’s similar.” She then went on to question whether the items she received had been returned and told viewers that, preferably, she wanted the items she paid for.

“I think this is really terrible that a company could do this to somebody,” she added. “It’s just—it’s really gross.”

Liv didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment or Instagram direct message. Aylifun didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

#fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fypシ゚viral #fypage #viral #blowthisup #scammed #countryboutique #scammer #shopping #shoppingscams #beaware #makeitright #stopscamming #smallbusiness #smallbusinessowners #smallbusinessscam #smallbusinesscomplaints ♬ original sound – liv⚡️🤎🌵 @livtsetsilas It is so disheartening and disappointing to spend a good deal of money on a company that you entrusted to provide you with shipping and tracking in the form of payment for your products you purchased, just for nothing to be correct and nothing you paid for to be provided, as well as certain products arrive broken and not in wearable shape. Only one item from my purchase was correct INCLUDING items missing from my purchase and BROKEN, as I just stated. Never mind zero communication from the company, zero assistance and again, providing me nothing that I paid for. This is simply a result of not caring about your customers. I’m not quite sure how a mistake can justify every item being wrong and/or missing. I am posting this to the public as a service announcement to be aware of this website as a scam, and to help me with spreading the word so justice can be repayed for stealing $90 from me. I hope other business owners take my experience into account of just exactly how they treat their customers. This is unacceptable. #fyp

In the comments section, viewers were dubious about the actual source of these items. “They had to get their order in from Shein and Temu before sending it to you,” one claimed. “Looks like Shein lowkey,” another added. Meanwhile, a third wrote, “Whenever I see something on a boutique website that I like, I screenshot it, and search the image on SHEIN and Temu , I usually find the exact thing.”

A fourth viewer urged Liv not to give up on boutiques. “Don’t write off all boutiques now PLEASE. There are some hidden gems out there!” they said. “But I understand your frustration, definitely push to get your money back.”

This isn’t the first time a boutique went viral for acting shady. One former boutique worker went viral after claiming her boss asked her to display Shein clothes. “She said, ‘Cut the shein tags off, put our tags on it, take a pic of you wearing it and put it on the website,” the TikToker wrote.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.