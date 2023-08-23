‘I don’t know if they were going to make guacamole on the fly’: Movie theater worker finds avocados that guests left behind in theater

We’re all guilty of smuggling a snack or two into the neighborhood movie theater. Food prices keep rising and the possibility of spending $14 dollars on a candy bar is slipping out of nearly everybody’s budget.

But one person who visited the Golden Star Theaters chain seemed to be ready to take movie-snacking to another level.

Golden Star Theaters (@goldenstartheaters) usher Annie W. posted a pretty unusual find to the chain’s TikTok account two days ago. In a video captioned “Identifying gaps in our concession menu one usher shift at a time,” which now has 13,300 views, Annie points out some munchies that go far beyond the typical candy bar or popcorn.

“A couple of avocados,” she says as she displays the wayward produce to the camera. “I don’t know if they were going to make guacamole on the fly.”

“You never know what you’re going to find,” Annie tells her viewers. “But today has to be probably the strangest thing I’ve ever found.”

“And they’re actually perfectly ripe,” she points out.

Viewers who also work in movie theaters revealed some even stranger finds.

One fellow theater worker shared, “I’ve seen them bring a whole pizza box in, but I’m still lost at how they got it in.” Another commented, “I once found a family-sized can of baked beans. Unopened.”

“My hubs and I went to a movie and this family brought in a bucket of KFC chicken. I’ve also seen a whole pizza,” someone else added.

But the prize for weird finds probably goes to one viewer who wrote, “When I managed a movie theater, we found wallets, money, phones, and once, we found an adult toy. The movie was Harry Potter??”

As far as how the avocados made it onto the floor of the theater, one viewer had a theory: “My only thought is that they stopped at a store to buy snacks and also bought those and they accidentally rolled out during the movie??”

“That definitely makes the most sense! Though this does have us wondering about guacamole popcorn,” the Golden Star Theaters account replied.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Golden Star Theaters via TikTok for further comment.