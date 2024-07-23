‘I … hate AutoZone’: Mechanic issues warning about getting car diagnosed at AutoZone

A frustrated mechanic issues a warning about getting your car diagnosed at AutoZone in this viral TikTok.

TikTok user @ifixtingz is a mobile mechanic based in Las Vegas. Last week, he posted a video while on a job to air out his frustration with AutoZone employees. “So sick of these [expletives] at AutoZone diagnosing a car,” he says. “Told the customer she needed a canister vent valve. Customer argued with me, told me that the AutoZone guy knows what he’s talking about ’cause he’s a part professional for 20 years. So I come out diagnose the car myself, and it’s the [expletive] gas cap. I [expletive] hate AutoZone.”

The video has amassed more than 51,000 views as of Monday afternoon. In the comments, users offered their opinions on the diagnostic power of AutoZone.

One user wrote, “It’s almost as if it’s just a convenience store… not sure why everybody puts their faith in a clerk. with that being said I’ve delt with some really shaddy mechanics in my day so it’s a 50/50.”

A second user wrote, “That code will pope up for a purge valve solenoid no matter what but always go the cheaper route first and start with the gas cap. Vaseline around the seal is another good trick.”

Someone else wrote, “As a former autozoner I always tell people this is a POSSIBLE solution and to take it to a mechanic so they can tell you the exact problem.”

Another user wrote, “It’s the equivalent of web md vs going to the doctor.”

The AutoZone Fix Finder

AutoZone’s diagnostic service, known as “Fix Finder,” checks several warning lights and maintenance indicators on your vehicle. The AutoZone tech will hook your car up to a machine and run a report, which will identify potential issues and corresponding repairs. “If you need further help, AutoZone’s knowledgeable staff can assist in finding the right parts and even suggest trusted local technicians,” the website states.

Customer service experiences at AutoZone can be something of a mixed bag, apparently. A man went viral in April after he said an AutoZone employee shamed him for asking for help changing his windshield wipers.

A Reddit user asked r/Mechanic a couple of years ago whether the service is reliable. In response, one user wrote, “Currently work at AutoZone, they’re fairly accurate in giving a general idea of what part needs to be replaced. It’ll easily pickup misfire codes and automatically recommend plugs and coils (that’s pretty much the most common issue we get) but there are times where it’ll either malfunction and give info from a previous vehicle or just not work at all. It’s an ok tool to use if you have absolutely no idea where to start looking, but I’d recommend investing in a personal reader as well to keep with you.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @ifixtingz via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to AutoZone via website contact form for comment.

In a comment to the Dot, @ifixtingz wrote, “I was a little harsh on them. I probably could have been more professional.”

