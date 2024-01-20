‘Knew who it was before you even said it’: Who is the Austin crop top guy? And why is he suddenly irresistible?

An Austin local posted a viral video about the mysterious man in a crop top that has recently been recognized in the city. She says he is over-hyped.

McKenzie (@mckenzieraley) has reached over 378,000 views and 32,000 likes on her video by Friday.

She begins her video by saying, “Here’s how I know that the bar is on the floor when it comes to the dating scene here in Austin.”

“Women are lusting,” she adds, “for this one particular man.”

McKenzie says she sees women drooling over the man and then “slipping and falling in this pool of drool that they’ve created.”

She then compares the man to a “personified cigarette.”

According to McKenzie, the man likes “flexing his [gun] in a fit check in a crop top.”

One viewer said, “this is making me reconsider finding my boyfriend’s guns hot lol.”

“Baby, take it from me,” McKenzie continues in the clip, “that man will not keep you safe.”

Next she asks, “Because where are you taking that thing? Where can you take that thing?”

“Were you going to your friendly neighborhood thrift store? You don’t feel safe there?” McKenzie adds.

Before ending her video, she adds, “He won’t keep you safe, honey. … We can do so much better.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McKenzie via email.

Viewers in the comments section say they’ve fallen for the mystery man.

“I have fallen victim,” one says, “I could no longer be strong.”

“The fact that I knew EXACTLY who you were talking about,” another says.

One admits, “I’m guilty, I’m sorry.”

Another says, “GIRL I WOULD TOO, THAT MAN IS SO FINE BFFR.”

Though the Daily Dot was unable to confirm the man’s identity, several viewers in the comments section identified TikTokers Camrin (@camrinwho) and Casey “Bones Jones” Rocket (@caseyrocket) as the type of man McKenzie described. The Daily Dot reached out to both via TikTok direct message for more information.