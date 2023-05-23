‘Sounds like you dodged a bullet’: Worker says she was asked to leave before taking company photos. Then she found out she was fired

A woman revealed that she was asked not to take a company picture for social media and later was fired from her new job in a viral video posted to TikTok yesterday.

In the video, which has been viewed 604,800 times, user Kayli (@itsnotkales) showed off the outfit she had worn for group pictures. “They told me to leave a minute before taking them and I don’t know why but I’m hurt,” her video’s text overlay read.

@itsnotkales a sobbed for a good 2 minutes when i got into the car and saw them all outside taking pictures ♬ original sound – dani ✭

“Sobbed for a good two minutes when I got into the car and saw them all outside taking pictures,” she captioned the video.

In her comments, Kayli further revealed that her workplace had not yet opened and that their staff had only been training for a week at the time of her firing. The company’s trainer asked her not to leave on picture day, but she said her manager made a face that suggested they did not want her to be there.

“Felt that,” one viewer wrote in the comments. “Had pictures at work and my boss said I couldn’t be in it because I’m not full time. I’ve worked there for almost three years.”

“This happened to me also, because I was just the receptionist,” another shared. “Happily serving my last day tomorrow.”

“I had a job remove a picture of me from the work Instagram, then I got fired,” a third said.

Users expressed support for Kayli, saying that a job that treated her that way wasn’t worth any more of her time. “Sounds like you dodged a bullet. Plenty of jobs out there that will treat you with respect, and you deserve that,” one said.

