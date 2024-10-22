‘This is definitely FedEx’s fault’: Woman orders clothes from Aritzia. She can’t believe how they arrive

An Aritzia customer uploaded a viral TikTok to show the condition her clothes arrived in after she received her order from the store.

Featured Video

Elise George (@elisegeorgee) received over 80,000 views on her post.

In the video, George sits on the ground and says, “I need to show you something, okay?”

“POV,” she continues, “you order from Aritzia and this is what you receive.”

Advertisement

George then holds up an opened Aritzia shipping box and pulls out a crumpled plastic bag from inside.

“This is what you receive in your box,” she adds, giggling at the appearance of the bag.

“I’m like okay, surely that’s the worst it can get,” she says before opening it up.

The Aritzia customer goes through each item in her order. As she pulls out a white mini-dress from the bag, she says, “You open your Aritzia package, and bam, moldy dress.”

Advertisement

The Aritzia customer turns the dress around so viewers can get a clear look at the many small black spots of mold scattered all over.

Next, George quickly pulls out a pair of grey sweat shorts from the bag. Saying no words, she twists the fabric and water spills out as if she was wringing out a wash rag. She lets out a sound of disappointment before ending her video.

In the caption, the Aritzia shopper notes that she wasn’t able to return or change her order.

“Now they’re out of stock and all I get is a refund,” she explains.

Advertisement

Viewers were shocked at the state of the Aritzia order

“I have never in my 20,000 Aritzia packages received anything remotely like this,” a user told George in the comment section of her video.

The creator responded that this was the first time something like this had happened with her Aritzia order.

“I was so confused by the plastic bag it came in,” George said.

Advertisement

@elisegeorrge And now theyre out of stock and all i get is a refund 👍 ♬ original sound – Elise George

“The way I gasped,” wrote another.

One person suggested, “This is definitely FedEx’s fault.”

“Not ideal but I’d keep it if it’s sold out and demand a refund,” someone else added.

Advertisement

What is Aritzia’s return policy?

Aritzia states that customers unsatisfied with their orders are eligible to receive a full refund within 30 days from the shipping date. They can also opt for merchandise credit on an eGift Card within 40 days from the shipping date.

“Once we receive your return package, we’ll process your return within 7 to 10 business days,” the website states.

To initiate an item return, customers must reach out to Aritzia Concierge at service@aritzia.com.

Advertisement

However, the website does not indicate what customers should do in the event that they receive damaged items.

The Daily Dot reached out to George via TikTok comment and direct message, and to Artizia via email for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.