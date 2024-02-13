‘I’ve gone to 3 local applebees and everytime we ask for his deal it just so happens the fryer goes down’: Applebee’s $5 Valentine’s Day deal has customers who aren’t in a relationship together ordering

Applebee’s latest Valentine’s Day promotion featuring $4-6 cocktails, mocktails, and beers along with $14.99 all-you-can-eat meal options has folks stating they’re trying to get in on it—even if they aren’t in a relationship.

Numerous TikTokers replied to Rachel Burns’ clip (@rachelburns01), who showed off the date idea, stating that they have every intention of heading into Applebee’s (or already have) with a friend they’re pretending is their significant other to enjoy the V-Day special. However, some have complained about all-you-can-eat promotions not being available in their respective areas.

The video begins with a recording of the exterior of an Applebee’s location at night. Burns walks towards the entrance beneath the white glow of the restaurant’s branded sign before sitting at a table and looking at a menu.

In the first text overlay of the video, Burns urges folks to take advantage of the Valentine’s Day promotion: “This is your sign to go to Applebee’s and get the $5 Valentine’s Day Drinks and All You Can Eat Wings!”

The drink menu placards advertise “Smoocho Sips” which are a $4 Mai Tai Mocktail, a $5 Tipsy Cupid, and $6 pours of Blue Moon Belgian White beer. The chain is also offering $14.99 bottomless boneless wings, riblets, and double crunch shrimp.

Burns shows off the Tipsy Cupid drink, which the chain says is “made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, triple sec, strawberry, premium lemon sour, lemonade, and garnished with gummi red lips.” Burns holds the candy up to the camera before the video cuts to images of the “endless rounds of food,” she was enjoying with her co-diner. The final frame of the video shows that they completely housed their plates of food.

This isn’t the first Valentine’s Day promotion that’s been offered by Applebee’s, either. The chain previously announced its limited-release annual “date night pass” which only costs $200 and is good for 52 date nights as a means of helping people find love. The passes are good for up to $30 of food and non-alcoholic drinks for each visit, so if you’re an Applebee’s fan, you could get up to over $1,500 worth of grub for just $200 with this deal.

The chain wrote about the Valentine’s Day promotion: “With dating costs increasing 40 percent over the last 10 years alone, dating has become increasingly expensive throughout the United States. As one of America’s premier date night destinations, Applebee’s not only helps take away the stress of planning date night but makes it easier and more affordable than ever. Now with the new Applebee’s Date Night Pass, Applebee’s is the perfect choice for a weekly date all year long whether choosing to dine-in or order To Go!”

Some commenters said that they’d head on over to Applebee’s to take advantage of the Valentine’s Day drink and all-you-can-eat promotions, even if they weren’t in a romantic relationship with each other.

“Every time me and my bestie go to applebees for these holiday promos, we always get told that socal doesn’t participate in them,” one person said, criticizing the locations in their area for not participating in the deal.

Someone else said that they’re also unable to take advantage of the bottomless wings promotion. “Ive gone to three local applebees and I everytime we ask for his deal it just so happens the fryer goes down,” they penned.

“My Applebees was out of wings,” another TikToker said.

Others were looking for folks to take advantage of the deal with.

“Taking my single a*s on an applebees date,” someone wrote.

“First I gotta find someone to go with meeeee,” another remarked.

There were some commenters, however, who said these promotions usually end up being nightmare scenarios for staff. Several urged Applebee’s diners to be considerate of workers’ time and understand that it might take a while for them to receive their grub.

“Our local Applebees is too short staffed for this,” one user wrote.

“From an Applebees employee: if you go be patient. Cooks are struggling in back of house and FOH is dealing w everyone,” another said.

“As an Applebees employee don’t forget to tip ur servers,” a further commenter added/

The Daily Dot has reached out to Applebee’s via email and Burns via TikTok comment for further information.