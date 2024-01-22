Date night just got more affordable thanks to Applebee’s soon-to-be-released Date Night Pass. It’s a welcome relief amidst consistently high food prices, but only a limited number of people will be able to grab a pass.

TikTok user @snackolator discusses the new promotion in a video that has amassed more than 700,000 views as of Sunday evening.

So what is this Date Night Pass? The pass costs $200 upfront and gives you a “weekly” $30 credit to spend in the restaurant or by ordering on the app. That’s a $1,560 value if you commit to eating Applebee’s 52 times a year.

We put weekly in quotes because, technically, the credits are intended to be used weekly, but the only timing rule mentioned is that you can’t use the card more than once in 24 hours, according to Applebee’s site. Technically, you could go to Applebee’s every other day for about 104 days and fully cash out the card.

“So you’ve got a lot of chances to maximize the value of this card,” @snackolator said.

But, the idea behind the card (at least based on the marketing) is that if you’re in a relationship, you’ll take your boo to the local Applebee’s every week for date night, and if you’re single, you can use Applebee’s as your go-to first date spot.

“First date, next date or 52nd date as a couple – our Applebee’s Date Night Pass has you covered every week of the year!” the site states.

In the TikTok, @snackolator said the pass “might be the greatest restaurant deal you’ll ever see,” breaking down that if you stay within the $30 budget, each visit to Applebee’s will level out to $3.85.

@snackolator pointed out that the deal is particularly good because you can also use it online. Usually, restaurants make deals like this dine-in only to incentivize people to order more food and tip the server.

“You can buy something on your way home from work, grab it on the way home, eat it at home. Makes this an even better value because now you’re not paying for the extra drinks and all that,” @snackolator said.

He pointed out that you can easily stay under budget by ordering from Applebee’s 2 for $25 deal that includes two full-size entrées (like steak, salmon, or chicken tenders) and an appetizer (like boneless wings, onion rings, or chips and dip).

While many people are excited about the deal, a limited number of passes will be sold (they haven’t released a number), so everyone who wants a pass likely won’t get it. @snackolator guesses that, at most, the brand will sell 100 to 200 of these cards.

If you want to try your luck at getting this exclusive card, you have to be on the Applebee’s site tomorrow (Jan. 22) right when it goes on sale at noon E.T.

This might be a publicity play on the chain’s behalf to get more customers, given that just last year they closed several dozen restaurants (about 25 to 35). The last time the fast-casual spot closed that many stores was in 2020 during the pandemic, Tasting Table reported.

In the comments section of @snackolator’s video, viewers offered mixed reactions.

“but you have to eat Applebees’ food,” the top comment read alongside a nausea emoji.

“Sounds like Applebees gonna be closing soon trying to get cash fast,” a person speculated.

“My wife eats Applebees regularly so I’m in a year I’m probably spending more than 200 a year anyways so I might as well get it,” another shared.

