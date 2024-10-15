‘It’s basically juice!’: Applebee’s customer has to bring own Bacardi shots to spike their $10 Halloween boozy buckets

Applebee’s recently unveiled its new lineup of Halloween-themed alcoholic drinks, featuring the return of the popular Dollar Zombie and the introduction of the new Boozy Buckets.

While the Dollar Zombie, as the name suggests, is still priced at $1, the Boozy Buckets come at $10 a pop. The oversized 32-ounce buckets were designed to be a spooky, fun twist on classic cocktails. They are available in two flavors, Franken-Mama Bucket and Dracula’s Juice Bucket. However, some TikTokers are complaining that the drinks are a little more trick than treat and lack the punch to justify the price tag.

Among them is Daijha Martin (@daij.duhhh). Martin is a TikToker who recently revealed her hack for getting the most out of her Applebee’s bucket in a viral video.

The video, posted on Oct. 5, shows Martin and her friend at an Applebee’s, both ordering Franken-Mama Buckets. Martin then pulls out mini bottles of Bacardí Superior Rum she snuck in and pours three shots into her drink. The on-screen caption reads, “POV: The right way to do Applebee’s Boozy Buckets.”

The Applebee’s Franken-Mama Bucket is its version of the popular Bahama Mama cocktail. It’s made with Bacardi rum and melon liqueur. However, Martin’s video implies that the pre-made drink served at the restaurant is far from strong.

The video now has more than 60,800 views. In the comments section of the video, viewers broadly agreed with the TikToker about the strength (or lack thereof) of Applebee’s Boozy Buckets.

“No literally because they have like 2% alcohol,” one commenter wrote.

“Finally someone did it cuz the bucket is all ice,” a second added.

When asked if the drinks pack a punch, Martin said, “Nope, it’s basically juice!”

Some commenters questioned the logic of dining out only to sneak in your own booze. “Just make them at home then. Why go out to get ripped off???” one of them pointed out.

According to Mashed, the Dracula’s Juice Bucket is preferable to the Franken-Mama Bucket. However, they also note that the Dollar Zombie still offers the most bang for your buck.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Daijha Martin via TikTok comment and to Applebee’s via press email.

