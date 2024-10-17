‘This needs to be an Applebee’s drink ad’: Applebee’s customer says the $5 Boo Lagoon drinks are ‘not hitting.’ Then 2 hours go by

You may be wondering whether or not you can get turnt with the Applebee’s Halloween-themed cocktails. If Junior’s (@fknjunior) recent viral TikTok is any indication, they definitely get the job done.

The influencer, who has over 3 million followers, recorded his mother getting absolutely trashed on three Boo Lagoon cocktails.

The Applebee’s Halloween drinks

Junior’s video begins with him holding up a placard showing off Applebee’s Boo-zy Buckets. They’re Halloween-themed tanks of alcoholic beverages: Franken-Mama Bucket and Dracula’s Juice. According to the website, the latter bucket is filled with Bacardi Superior Rum. It’s combined with passion fruit, cherry, and lime and is “topped with gummi brains!”

As for the Dracula’s Juice concoction, it’s packed with Patron Silver and Ole Smokey Blackberry Moonshine. Mixed in is triple sec, strawberry, and lemon for a “mouthwatering creation.”

There are other Halloween-themed beverages Applebee’s is offering for October as well. . The restaurant calls the $6 Model Brewtus Especial “crisp, clean, and refreshingly spooky.” Additionally, a spirit-less exclusive Mountain Dew Dark Berry Bash combines “blue raspberry and blackberry flavors.” A $5 Boo Lagoon cocktail blends Malibu Coconut Rum and blue curaçao with pineapple juice to round out the offerings.

A delayed reaction

Junior’s video now has over 1.8 million views.

“You guys, so I brought my mom for these drinks right here,” he says at the onset of the clip. He then records his mother mixing her Boo Lagoon with a straw. She says, “These margaritas are not hitting, Junior.”

He tells her, “Just wait, shorty. Just wait.”

Then, the video transitions to her with yet another Boo Lagoon. “3rd one in 30mins,” he announces in the text overlay. Following this, a SpongeBob SquarePants insert that reads, “Two hours later,” pops up on the screen.

Junior records his mother sitting on a lawn in front of the Applebee’s restaurant. “Where is your dad, Junior? I don’t see him, and I want him here,” she tells him.

The TikToker laughs off camera at his mother’s inebriated state.

Afterward, he attempts to grab her hand and pick her up off the ground. “Get up. Give me your hand,” he tells her. He then hoists her up over his shoulders and walks her to their vehicle. “She kept falling so I picked her up & walked her to the car,” he shared via text overlay.

Sweet cocktails go down smooth

There are plenty of cocktail recipes that tout easy drinking. But just because they go down smoothly doesn’t mean that the rest of your night is going to be smooth sailing. The Boo-zy beverages offered by Applebee’s clearly pack a punch. Junior’s mother was certainly feeling their effects after slamming down three of them in a short time span.

According to WebMD, getting drunk unknowingly isn’t the only consequence of imbibing sweetened booze concoctions. According to the online medical resource, “Sugary drinks may be the unhealthiest food out there.” The website linked to a study that provides a staggering insight into how bad sweet drinks are. “Those who exercised regularly and consumed just two sugary beverages per week had a 15% higher risk of heart disease than active folks who abstained from sugary drinks. Participants who drank two sugary drinks per week and did not exercise were at even greater risk: nearly 50% more likely to develop heart disease,” it reports.

Eat This, Not That notes that combining alcohol with sugary drinks can further compound health issues. “While an occasional sugary cocktail may be fine, repeatedly ordering sugary drinks can contribute to health issues,” the site notes.

Due to how easy it is for some to drink their calories, a night out of sugary beverages can add up. “[They] can lead to weight gain and a greater risk of other chronic health conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease,” the outlet adds.

Viewers chime in

One person wrote that they thought Junior’s video was a great way to get people to visit Applebee’s. “This needs to be an Applebees drink ad I’d be sold on this alone lmao,” one said.

Another viewer said, “3 in 30min is diabolical.”

Someone else quipped, “Is mom available for next Saturday?? I need a girls night out.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Applebee’s and Junior via email for further comment.

